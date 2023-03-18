SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track teams are working toward a common goal.
The boys team is seeking to win its third consecutive state outdoor track title. The Lady Broncs are aiming to win their first state championship since 1983.
The girls team are just a couple weeks removed from winning its first indoor track title in school history. The team slogan for the outdoor season is ‘Throwback to `83.’
Star Lady Bronc Addie Pendergast was unable to compete in last year’s state track championships due to rules from transferring. Pendergast previously attended Tongue River High School. The junior placed first in the 400-meter dash finals at the indoor state track this month in Gillette. She also run in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
“Addie’s special,” head coach Taylor Kelting said. “Girls like her don’t come along very often. She’s No. 1 or 2 all-time ever in the state of Wyoming and all three of her events that she ran in last year during the outdoor season. That's a full-on effort. We're fortunate to be able to have a kid like that in our program.”
The Lady Broncs also can rely on their shot putters. Senior Nora Butler won the indoor state track championships, Josie Ankney finished in third.
“Our throwers are phenomenal. Butler and Ankney especially are tremendous,” Kelting said.
Sheridan’s success at field events doesn’t stop there. Sophomore Lilly Charest placed second at the indoor track state championships.
Kelting expressed his team of more than 160 athletes features many talented freshmen he’s excited to coach in their high school rookie seasons.
Standout Austin Akers will lead the boys team. The senior committed to the University of Wyoming has been an individual state champions, been on state champion relay teams and been part of two team state championships and three indoor state championships.
“He's a phenomenal kid. He's super easy to coach,” Kelting said. “He’s a tremendous listener, and just a terrific kid. Austin is always hungry to get better and better. He's got big goals for this outdoor season before he heads off to his next chapter of his life. Hopefully we can help them get to where he wants to be.”
Akers expressed the Broncs are still hungry to earn another title. Kelting credits the senior leadership in the past for having championship programs.
"Our coaches have really been clear that the senior guys are responsible for the success of our team,” Akers said. “We’ll ensure that everyone's on board with the same mission and on board with the same goals every single practice. We want to collectively get better as a team and get better individually. Us seniors have taken that responsibility and are still hungry for winning.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.