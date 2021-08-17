BIG HORN — The Flying H Polo Club hosted three more games, including the Red Grade Cup and the Bradford Brinton Memorial Cup, last Saturday.
In the 11 a.m. game, Cessna defeated No Trees 11-9.
Coca-Cola claimed the Red Grade Cup at 1 p.m. with an 11-9 victory over Manderleigh. Coca-Cola’s Kelly Beal brought home the MVP trophy, and V, ridden by Adam Snow of Manderleigh, won Best Playing Pony.
In the 3 p.m. Bradford Brinton Memorial Cup, the Parrot Heads toughed out a 12-9 win against Villages. The Parrot Heads’ KC Krueger was named MVP. Wayne Garrison of Villages rode the Best Playing Pony, Chiquita.
This week, due to forecasted weather, the club moved its Thursday games to Tuesday. It will be back with three games — 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — Saturday.