SHERIDAN — Gianna O’Day competed in Thursday’s women’s breakaway roping competition and posted a time of 4.8 seconds.
What spectators probably didn’t notice is that the Santa Rosa, California, resident had done it without her thumb, on her dominant right hand nonetheless.
In 2017, O’Day, then Gianna Cianfichi, was taking on the routine act of tying her horse. Then it happened. O’Dell was flown into a hospital and went through a seven-hour surgery. Then the next day, had another 11-hour surgery to attempt attaching her right thumb; however, the blood capsules were destroyed. She would have to live without her thumb.
The accident occurred just a week from her first Cal Poly University Rodeo her freshman year.
O’Day had to take a six-week break from doing anything with her hand so it wouldn’t become infected. She took a trip to Europe that summer for a change of scenery and experiences. It was the first time she’d taken a break from horses.
O’Day got back on her gelding horse, Chase, whom she has ridden with since the age of 12.
“He’s been such a faithful horse,” O’Day said.
O’Day started roping when she was 9 years old. She credits her father for beginning her horse-riding days.
“He got his degree in animal science with a beef management emphasis. So, he ran feedlots and cattle,” O’Day said.
Many other breakaway ropers have grown up on gigantic ranches, but that wasn’t the case for O’Day.
“I wasn’t necessarily on a ranch growing up,” O’Day said. “We had a couple acres where we had our horses, and we’d ride and rope almost every day after school.”
O’Day got married in May to Kelly O’Day, a pro rodeo steer wrestler. It wasn’t much longer until Gianna O’Day hit the road competing. She’s been breakaway roping since late June, and estimates won’t be back home till the end of August.
Along the way, O’Day competed in the WYO Rodeo for the first time.
“Oh my gosh this is so cool,” O’Day said. “We got here last night (Wednesday) and the Indian Horse Relays were just starting. It was hectic and really cool to see. I can’t wait to come back and watch it close where they switch horses.”
Very few WYO Rodeo fans, if any, noticed O’Day roped between her pointer finger and middle finger due to the injury.
“It gets sore, but I’ve gotten used to it,” O’Day said of her hand.
O’Day has been through a lot both physically and mentally, but she ultimately describes her experience as a blessing.
“Everything happens for a reason. I know that sounds cliché, but you don’t know what you’re made of until something like this happens,” O’Day said. “It never really slowed me down. God knew I can handle it. We can adapt and overcome. Don’t let setbacks take a hold of you.”