SHERIDAN — Kaycee Rader didn’t have time to think before entering the box Wednesday.
One moment, she thought she was going to be the eighth person to ever compete in women’s breakaway roping at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. The next, her dad was in the warm-up pen telling her she was wrong. She was first.
She rushed to the box, and her round started.
“When I got into the box, I didn’t have time to think about anything,” Rader said. “It was nod and hope to God it worked out.”
This year’s rodeo, the 91st, marks the first time women’s breakaway roping has happened professionally in Sheridan. And Rader, from Sheridan, made history as the event’s first participant.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Rader said. “I can’t even really describe it. I didn’t plan that. I didn’t get to pick. That’s the way the draw came out, and I was lucky enough to have that privilege.”
For years, the only way women could enter professional rodeos was as a barrel racer. That changed in 2019 when the pro tour began including it in many of its rodeos.
“It’s just really exciting that we’re bringing it out of the amateur and college levels and bringing it to the professional level,” said Sarah Morrissey, who participated in the event Thursday. “The girls are loving it. The crowds are loving it. The sponsors are loving it. It’s just great for the sport in general. And once the crowds get to learning and loving the event as much as we do, it’s pretty cool.”
Both Rader and Morrissey had been in amateur rodeos at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds in the past, but this was the first Sheridan WYO Rodeo they were in.
Rader grew up on a ranch in Nebraska and started rodeoing when she was 3 or four because her parents took part in rodeos. She quit when she was 19 to start a family and returned to the sport a couple years ago when she was 37. Morrissey, from Ellensburg, Washington, started breakaway roping when she was nine.
“It’s awesome,” Morrissey said of now being able to breakaway rope at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. “It’s great. The crowd is wonderful. The community is awesome. Everybody has just really welcomed us.”
When Rader learned entry applications were opening at noon a few weeks ago, she set a reminder on her phone for 11:59 a.m. that day. She signed up as a permit holder.
“I want to thank the WYO Rodeo board,” Rader said. “When they first were going to bring in breakaway roping, they were only going to allow card holders. They actually opened it up to permit holders. That was a huge deal because younger girls that hadn’t filled their pro rodeo card, it was a big deal and brought in a lot more people.”
Wednesday morning, Rader felt great about her slack run. It didn’t translate to her evening performance, though, as she was unable to rope the calf. She said being rushed into the pen might’ve affected her a little bit, but it wasn’t a deal breaker.
Morrissey finished sixth out of the 12 Thursday competitors with a 5.5-second total.
“Just getting to compete is the best part,” Morrissey said.
And while Rader was the first out of the box in the first breakaway roping event in the history of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, she could have plenty more in her future.
“It’s always fun,” she said, “to get WYO’d, right?”
91st Sheridan WYO Rodeo Current Standings
Bareback Riding
1. Clayton Biglow 89; 2. Garrett Shadbolt 88.5; 3. Wyatt Denny 86.5; t-4. Seth Lee Hardwick 86; t-4. Wyatt Bloom 86; t-4. Kaycee Feild 86; 7. Lane McGehee 85; t-8. R.C. Landingham 84.5; t-8. Clay Jorgenson 84.5; t-8. Bronc Marriott 84.5
Steer Wrestling (average)
1. Jace Melvin 9.3; 2. Sterling Lambert 9.8; 3. Kyle Broce 10; 4. Blake Mindemann 10.7; 5. Chisum Docheff 11.3; t-6. Dirk Tavenner 11.4; t-6. Tucker Allen 11.4; 8. Trey Jackson 11.8; 9. Stan Branco 11.9; 10. Mike McGinn 12.3
Steer Roping
1. Tony Reina 68.9; 2. Scott Snedecor 34.4; 3. Mike Chase 37.7; 4. Vin Fisher Jr. 38; 5. Shay Good 39.5; 6. Jess Tierney 40.4; 7. Rocky Patterson 41.1; 8. Casey Tillard 41.5; 9. Cash Myers 42.5; 10. Corey Ross 43.1
Women’s Breakaway Roping
1. Taylor Engesser 6.1; 2. Jackie Crawford 6.7; 3. Bailey Gubert 6.8; 4. Jacey Fortier 7; t-5. Erin Johnson 7.5; t-5. Danielle Lowman 7.5; t-5 Amber Crawford 7.5; 8. Jacey Thompson 7.7; t-9. Lindsay Rosser Sumpter 8.4; t-9. Lynn Smith 8.4
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jack Bentz 86.5; 2. Tegan Smith 86; 3. Layton Green 84.5; 4. Jacobs Crawley 84; t-5. Mitch Pollock 82; t-5. Spencer Wright 82; t-5. Dean Wadsworth 82; 8. Jesse Wright 81; 9. Taos Muncy 79.5; t-10. Rusty Wright 79; t-10. CoBurn Bradshaw 79; t-10. Riggin Smith 79; t-10. Locky Sheppard 79
Team Roping (average)
1. Tate Kirchenschlager, Cole Davison 10.2; 2. Kolton Schmidt, Wyatt Cox 11.9; 3. Hagen Peterson, Jace Nielsen 12.2; 4. J.B. James Jr., Brock Hanson 12.3; 5. Tucker Menz, Cole Curry 16.2; 6. Jaguar Terrill, Sid Sporer, 16.3; 7. Brenten Hall, Chase Tryan 16.4; 8. Cory Kidd V., Ryan Motes 17.4; t-9. Wyatt Muggli, Casey Mccleskey 25.8; t-9. Coy Rahlmann, Douglas Rich 25.8
Tie-Down Roping (average)
1. Cody Huber 16.2; 2. Ty Harris 17.4; 3. Luke Potter 17.9; 4. Stetson Vest 18.2; 5. Zack Jongbloed 18.3; 6. Reid Zapalac 18.8; 7. Tanner Green 19; 8. Bryson Sechrist 19.2; 9. Josh Eirikson 19.8; 10. Blake Ash 21
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel 16.91; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley 16.95; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel 16.97; 4. Kylee Scribner 17.02; 5. Katie Halbert 17.04; 6. Hallie Hanssen 17.17; 7. Jessica Routier 17.22; t-8. Shelley Morgan 17.24; t-8. Lake Mehalic 17.24; 10. Nicole Driggers 17.25
Bull Riding
1. Trey Kimzey 90.5; 2. Boudreaux Campbell 85; 3. Sage Steele Kimzey 84.5; 4. Chase Dougherty 84; 5. Hawk Whitt 83; 6. Casey Fredericks 78; 7. Creek Young 76; 8. Brady Portenier 73; 9. Jeff Askey 72 4. Casey Fredericks 78; 5. Brady Portenier 73