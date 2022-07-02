SHERIDAN — There’s a lot and a little that goes into breeding polo ponies for the big show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center or Flying H Polo Ranch, but it all starts with a love for horses.
Perk Connell is one of those horse-loving polo pony breeders in Sheridan County, a place she describes as the best location to breed, train, raise and market the animals.
Most polo ponies come from the thoroughbred breed, but Connell said she also sees Argentine and quarter horses on occasion. The art of breeding and raising polo ponies in Sheridan County started well before Connell’s operation. In 1898, Scotsman Malcolm Moncreiffe moved from Powder River to Big Horn and built a polo field and breeding operation, according to the Flying H Polo Ranch website. He exported Wyoming-bred thoroughbred polo horses and foxhunters to England and organized local horsemen to play polo in Big Horn.
After the First World War, Goelet Gallatin formed the Circle V Polo Company in Big Horn, which was the premier polo operation in the world. Their breeding foundation was Black Rascal and Kemano. Broodmares were sent out by international players such as Hitchcock, Von Stade, Ambrose Clarke and Deveraux Milburn. Gallatin built a barn in Aiken, South Carolina where the Circle V polo horses were sent in the winter, the website said.
Connell’s operation continues the county lineage. She always has a few studs on hand for breeding mares — a process that is part science, part guesswork and part luck.
“We tease the mares up to a stud individually,” Connell said. “Some studs might complement a certain style of mare versus another.”
Mares complete 11-month gestation periods and there is a short window between the mare giving birth to a foal and her ability to reproduce in a year’s time, called foal heat.
“Not every mare becomes pregnant after a foal heat breeding, but the average interval from foaling to pregnancy for mares initially bred on the foal heat is about 25 days. In contrast, waiting until the second (30-day) heat to begin breeding will inevitably result in a longer foaling-to-conception interval,” Colorado State University Veterinarian Patrick M. McCue said in a report about foal heat breeding.
Mares usually first come into heat by six to eight days postpartum, with an average interval from foaling to first ovulation extending 10 days, although it ranges from seven to 15 days, McCue said.
If a mare proves effective in producing quality polo ponies, Connell said she works to breed during the foal heat to allow for higher production out of the mare.
From birth to field, polo ponies receive training in multiple formats that help prepare them for games. When first out of the womb, horses only know they’re horses and nothing more, thus requiring training throughout their lives, Connell said. Before hitting the polo fields at the age of 3, polo ponies live fairly normal ranch stock lives, learning the difference between pasturing and loading in a stall.
One of the magic ingredients for why polo ponies raised in Sheridan County prove successful, Connell said, is their ability to learn polo form through the art of working cattle. The other magic ingredient is metabolism and Wyoming’s green grasses and temperate weather compared to southern polo ponies.
“Polo ponies learn all the skills they need to know on the field chasing cows,” Connell said.
The animals learn spacing and positioning while working a cow to its rightful location and transfer those skills to the polo fields when multiple horses run swiftly with riders and mallets after a tiny ball. Riders familiarize 2-year-old ponies with swinging a mallet while riding them, then graduate them to the field where riders tack on swinging the mallet, positioning and control of the horse.
Connell described an effective polo pony as “quiet,” meaning the horse remains calm after a big play. For example, if the pony and player score a goal at a full sprint, a quiet horse at the end of the play would calmly sit with the rider and await its next instruction. A loud horse would hop and rejoice similar to children on the same field celebrating a soccer goal in the Bighorn Soccer Cup in May.
At 4 years old, polo ponies are ready for the game and to be sold. Connell often receives trades and makes sales through people she meets on the polo fields from across the globe and said she only holds quality mares on her property, also known as Perk’s Horsepital, for adequate breeding of polo ponies. Connell employs ranch hands every summer who help her raise and train polo ponies for those global customers and friends ahead and during Sheridan’s season filled with polo games nearly every day during the summer.