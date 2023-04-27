BIG HORN — Big Horn Middle School seventh-grader Maggie Brogdon locks in her focus when on the charity stripe.
Dribble twice.
Breathe.
Shoot.
Her routine took her all the way to a second-place finish at the 2023 Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals, a feat only two other Wyomingites have accomplished in the last 51 years, Maggie’s father Ken Brogdon said.
Brogdon, a former wrestler, registered his two young daughters for basketball to keep them engaged in extracurricular activities, as girls wrestling was nonexistent at the time the family was choosing activities for their children. That choice started a longtime love for the sport.
Maggie practiced her shooting ahead of each event she competed in. Physical education teachers in Sheridan County held shoot-offs to determine school champions, qualifying participants for the Elks Hoop Shoot. More than 500 students participated in Johnson and Sheridan counties combined, with Maggie and her sister Olivia Brogdon earning first place in 12-13 girls and 10-11 girls, respectively.
The two qualified for the Northeast Wyoming Elks Hoop Shoot in Casper Jan. 21. From there, Maggie and Olivia advanced to the Wyoming State Hoop Shoot in Casper and the Regional Hoop Shoot in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In Colorado, Maggie qualified for the National Hoop Shoot in Chicago, Illinois, April 20-23.
Maggie said she focuses on alleviating any nerves by focusing on her shooting. She’ll laugh and small talk with other competitors, but then it’s back to focusing on a ball, net and backboard to keep her calm.
The seventh-grader said she appreciated competing with Olivia, chatting with and preparing for the competition with her.
Maggie admitted she’s pretty competitive.
“I like competing,” Maggie said, “and I don’t really like being the very, very, very bottom.”
As she ages out of the competition this year, her best advice to those competing in Hoop Shoots in the future was to remain calm during competitions.
“If you get too nervous and you panic and collapse under pressure, it’s not going to go very well,” Maggie advised for young competitors. “If you can balance that pressure and make sure that you stay calm during it, you’ll get a lot farther.”
That advice goes for parents, too. Ken Brogdon admitted having to sit patiently and watch his children prepare for competition wasn’t easy.
“As parents you sitting up there watching it happen and having to watch your kid go through all the emotions: sadness and happiness, pressure,” Brogdon said. “As parents, you get a bird’s eye view of watching your kids go through a whole range of emotions.”
Maggie’s nationals score tied that of one of her basketball inspirations, Tommi Olson, a University of Wyoming senior basketball player from Worland who won the Hoop Shoot in 2009. Maggie will help with next year’s competition, Maggie’s mother Crystal Brogdon said, and has been asked to speak to the upcoming competitors.