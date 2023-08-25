Sheridan football stock
Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School football team started its season with a victory. The Broncs defeated Cheyenne Central on the road, winning 26-7. 

The defending champions found themselves down 7-0 by the end of the first quarter. Gilbertson kicked a field goal early in the second quarter to get on the board. Quarterback Dom Berrettini scored on a four-yard keeper to take the lead, 10-7. A 21-yard rushing TD by Nahir Aguirre with 1:21 left in the second quarter had the Broncs leading 17-7 at the half. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

