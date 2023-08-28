SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School football team started its season with a win. The Broncs defeated Cheyenne Central on the road, winning 26-7.
The defending champions found themselves down 7-0 by the end of the first quarter. Gilbertson kicked a field goal early in the second quarter to get on the board. Quarterback Dom Berrettini scored on a 4-yard keeper to take the lead, 10-7. A 21-yard rushing TD by Nahir Aguirre with 1:21 left in the second quarter had the Broncs leading 17-7 at halftime.
The Indians had an opportunity to be within one possession but their field goal was blocked by Dane Steel. Steel proved to be a vertical threat as well, as he caught a handful of passes from Berrettini for chunk plays.
Terran Grooms scored a 6-yard rushing TD with 7:22 left. The defense also forced a safety toward the end of the game. The Bronc defensive line led by Alex Haswell was able to land pressure on the Central quarterback.
Sheridan hosts Cheyenne South (0-1) Friday at 6 p.m. for its home-opener.