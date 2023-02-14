SHERIDAN — The Broncs defeated Natrona County and didn’t have much trouble doing so. The Sheridan boys basketball won 66-47 Monday night. 

 The Broncs dominated the contest for three and a half quarters. Sheridan outscored the Mustangs 16-7 in the first quarter and then led at half 36-17. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

