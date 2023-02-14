SHERIDAN — The Broncs defeated Natrona County and didn’t have much trouble doing so. The Sheridan boys basketball won 66-47 Monday night.
The Broncs dominated the contest for three and a half quarters. Sheridan outscored the Mustangs 16-7 in the first quarter and then led at half 36-17.
The game was never in question as Sheridan led 61-31 before Natrona County went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Sheridan’s win came less than 48 hours from an 83-62 victory in Laramie.
“I loved our energy,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “We just had a long road trip and we’re playing on a Monday. I thought our guys came out with extreme focus. Our defense was able to cause a lot of turnovers and then being able to score off those turnovers.”
Cael Hamrick earned high point with 19 points, all of which came in the first three quarters.
“He’s been a little bit banged up, but that doesn’t stop him from competing in every single play,” Martini said. “He never wants to lose a play and when he does you kind of see it on his face, but he’ll go win the next play. He doesn’t let that play bother him too much.”
Jake Woodrow added 13 points and Garrett Spielman tallied 10.
Sheridan travels to Gillette for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Friday. The Broncs host Thunder Basin on senior night Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.
Sheridan beats Fillies in second half
The girls basketball team beat Natrona County 51-43 Monday night.
The Lady Broncs found themselves down 9-0 to Natrona County. Sheridan answered with its own 9-0 run as Sam Spielman scored a bucket as time expired in the first quarter.
The Fillies went into half with a 23-20 lead over Sheridan. Alli Ligocki’s bucket before the third quarter expired slid Sheridan into the lead at 33-32, and the team never trailed from then on. The Lady Broncs started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 43-32.
Adeline Burgess led the team in scoring with 13 points. Spielman and Ligocki tallied 12 points.
“The girls were dialed in defensively,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “We weren’t too happy with our defense over the weekend, but they were plugged in tonight. That was the theme for tonight.”
Sheridan forced many turnovers in the second half and Sullivan credited his team’s offense for scoring points to make the game easier defensively.
The Lady Broncs play in Gillette to face the Lady Camels Friday night at 5 p.m. and then host Thunder Basin Saturday at 4 p.m. for senior night.
