SHERIDAN — The 4A basketball regional tournament bracket has been released. The Sheridan High School boys team will compete as a No. 2 seed and face No. 3 seed Laramie Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The Broncs met Laramie Feb. 11, defeating the Plainsmen 83-62. The winner of Thursday morning’s game will advance to the regional semi-championship game.
The Sheridan girls team will be a No. 3 seed and face No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central Thursday at noon. The winner of that game will also move on to the semi-final round. The Lady Broncs defeated the Indians 63-48 Feb. 4. All games will be played at Natrona County High School.