SHERIDAN — The world needs more Cowboys, and Sheridan produced a pair. 

Austin Akers and Abby Newton of Sheridan High School signed letters of intent Wednesday to run for the University of Wyoming’s track and cross-country programs. They become the first Sheridan High School long distance runners to compete at Wyoming in more than 10 years.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

