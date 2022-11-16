SHERIDAN — The world needs more Cowboys, and Sheridan produced a pair.
Austin Akers and Abby Newton of Sheridan High School signed letters of intent Wednesday to run for the University of Wyoming’s track and cross-country programs. They become the first Sheridan High School long distance runners to compete at Wyoming in more than 10 years.
Wyoming’s cross-country head coach Scott Dahlberg had consistent communication with Sheridan cross-country head coach Art Baures, who ran for the Wyoming program and graduated from there in 1990.
Akers is the fourth 4A cross-country athlete since 1963 to finish All-State all four years of high school.
The support for athletes is what stood out to Akers when he visited Wyoming’s campus back in September. He’ll dual major in botany and environmental and natural resources.
“There's a lot of support from both the athletic side and academically,” Akers said. “They have a cafeteria in an athletic facility just for athletes, as well as a cool academic center for athletes. We have our own academic advisors, which was also really important for me to see.”
Baures is also impressed with the facilities at the university built well after his time in Laramie.
“They’re unbelievable,” he said of the facilities. “You’d have to drive a very long way to find a comparable facility. You’d probably have to drive to Eugene, Oregon, at the University of Oregon to find one.”
There are many sides to Akers, but there is no denying he’s a fierce competitor.
“He’s unlike any athlete I've coached,” Baures said. “He can flip a switch in a heartbeat. He has many interests like photography. He likes to rock climb and mountain bike. He loves the outdoors. And then when he competes, it's like a snap of the fingers. This other person comes out. He's very quiet, very determined, but super focused. He’ll finish the race and talk to the other runners, because he’s a people person. But he wants to beat them.”
Newton’s course to Laramie was much different. She was projected to finish third at state her junior year in cross-country but injured her hip while running.
“She was patient and persevered,” Baures said. “Her injury was just really debilitating. And she was able to overcome that and keep running. And there were times when it was extremely difficult for her.”
Newton was told her injury would last a matter of weeks, but weeks turned into months.
“I was told four to six weeks and I'd be back. It ended up being the rest of the year, like four months,” Newton said of her injury. When I started running again I was upset because I was just disappointed with how I was performing compared to how I'd done before.”
Despite the struggles, Dahlberg saw the improvement, character and potential of Newton. The Wyoming coach believed in her enough to extend an invitation to join the team.
“Coach Dahlberg talked to me about team culture,” Newton said. “He really thought that I would be a good fit and be a good addition to that. I hold the same values that they hold as a team.”
Newton is leaning toward majoring in biology.
“She is very outgoing,” Baures said of Newton. “She's very sincere and gracious. She likes to talk to people. She's kind and likes to laugh. She can find the humor in things and she needed that when things got tough. I know she'll make friends easily. And she'll be very coachable.”
Akers and Newton have been friends since sixth grade. They were on a rock climbing team in eighth grade before running together in high school the past four years. Now they’ll be on track for running another four — this time in brown and gold.
