SHERIDAN — With family donning Montana State University gear, the Sheridan boys basketball coaches on either side, and wearing a Bobcats T-shirt and gaiter Wednesday, senior Sam Lecholat signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Montana State University next fall.
“Now, it’s like, ‘Oh, it actually happened,’” Lecholat said. “I didn’t really realize until now, I guess, because when I got the offer, I was so surprised. It’s surreal.”
Lecholat penning his commitment to the NCAA Division I program comes more than a year after head coach Danny Sprinkle and assistant coach Dan Russell verbally offered the then-junior a spot on the Bobcats’ team last October. Lecholat verbally committed to MSU in January.
The short celebration in one of Sheridan High School’s conference rooms Wednesday came eight years after Lecholat started playing basketball as a third-grader because his older brother played.
Originally unsure about the game — “Basketball found Sam, Sam didn’t find basketball,” Lecholat’s father Tony Lecholat said — Lecholat found success early on the court and committed himself to the hard work necessary to become a stand-out high school and AAU athlete.
“It’s been fun,” Tony Lecholat said, “and it’s going to be so much more fun and more exciting and more fulfilling as parents to watch him continue to grow in that [journey].”
Many years of hard work, countless hours spent in various gyms and an undying dedication to improvement propelled Lecholat to an impressive junior basketball season when he averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and a block per game. The statistics earned Lecholat the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year title for Wyoming boys basketball.
Before the award had been announced, Lecholat had already drawn the attention of the MSU coaching staff for his 3-point shooting, physicality and versatility which Sprinkle anticipates fitting into the Bobcats as a perimeter power forward or center.
“Sam is a physical, no-nonsense junkyard dog,” Sprinkle said in a statement. “His physicality, competitiveness and skill level caught my eye immediately … He is going to make us tougher and more physical the second he steps on campus. Sam can really pass the basketball and makes everyone around him better.”
Jeff Martini attests Lecholat pushes his teammates to improve, encouraging them to spend extra time in the gym. During the summer, Martini said Lecholat spent time in Sheridan’s gym every day shooting hoops.
The Broncs head coach has witnessed Lecholat’s dedication to the game amount to a deep desire to win, not pad his personal stats sheet, and play whatever position necessary to help Sheridan to victory.
“If he needs to get 20 rebounds for us to win and not score, then he’ll do that,” Martini said. “He’ll bring the ball up as a point guard and he’ll post people up if he has to. He does everything he possibly can to win.”
Mark Elliot, Sheridan High School’s assistant boys basketball coach and physical education teacher, saw Lecholat’s passion for basketball during Lecholat’s freshman year. Not many freshmen play at the varsity level, but Elliot noticed Lecholat’s skill, love for the game and willingness to take an extra weight lifting class or more shots in the gym after practice.
Elliot noted Lecholat’s handling of adversity during game action has improved during his high school career. Off the court, Lecholat has taken Elliot’s adaptive physical education classes and serves as a student assistant, embracing the role and proving to be a dependable asset in the classroom.
“I can always count on Sam to do what’s right and to work hard and do his very best,” Elliot said. “... I’ve rarely run across an athlete that loves the game of basketball as much as he does. He’s willing to play all the time and do whatever it takes to get better.”
Elliot and Martini both said MSU signed one of the most competitive basketball players they’ve seen, and Lecholat said he’ll bring a fierce attitude and young leadership to the Bobcats program.
The senior can’t believe college is creeping up but is looking forward to getting to know his new team and attending school in Bozeman, where he can fly fish during his free time and travel the four hours back home when needed.
After pictures were snapped and his coaches/teachers filed out of the conference room Wednesday, Lecholat made sure to express his gratitude to the people who had motivated him and supported him throughout his basketball career:
“Thank you to Don Coon; Justin Coon; Brent Leibach; the Dubberley family; Jim and Rochelle Koltiska; Kim Anderson; coach Dave Peterson; Iance Kouba and Eric Seybert from Billings, Montana; club sports in Missoula, Montana; booster club members and community members such as Tempe Murphy, Rose Harriet, my loving aunt; my idol coach Mark Elliot; coach Jeff Martini,” Sam Lecholat said.
“And, lastly, my family for always trying to get me to every game, no matter how far it may be.”