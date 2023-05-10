SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tracks teams are regional bound Friday and Saturday at Thunder Basin.
The boys team won regionals last year while the girls didn’t reach the top two. This year, the roles may be switched. Standout Addie Pendergast was unable to post scores at the regional and state meets last season due to Wyoming High School Activities Association rules on transferring. That won’t be an issue this time around, and much to the benefit of the girls team. Pendergast has the fastest 200-meter dash time in Wyoming history but will need to post it at the state meet to make it official.
“We’re hot from winning the state indoor title. We want to carry the momentum. I think the other teams are scared of us,” Pendergast said.
Head coach Taylor Kelting believes he has the fastest girls relay teams in the state.
“There are some other teams that are pretty tough but the girls can finish anywhere from first to third place depending on how things shake out,” Kelting said.
The top eight runners in each event at regionals automatically advance to state. But Sheridan has numerous athletes that have hit pre-qualification standards for the state meet.
Kelting believes the boys team can also finish in the top three at regionals. He expressed Natrona County is “phenomenal” this season, and Cheyenne Central isn’t too far behind them.
“If we can finish in the top three of both the boys and the girls, then that would set us up favorably for next week at state,” Kelting said.
Senior Austin Akers was the first athlete mentioned when Kelting was asked about standouts on the boys side.
“He’s our long distance runner and Austin (Akers) has been great for us since he stepped in our program as a ninth-grader. He’s made an impact on the program,” Kelting said.
Landrum Wiley also qualified in a couple state events and also took up the pole vault this season. Wiley took first place in pole vault Thursday at Cody High School.
“It’s incredible to have someone that’s a fine top-five pole vaulter in the state while also being one of the best two-milers. It’s an interesting combination because it never really happens,” Kelting said of Wiley.
Patrick Aasby is in the top five in the state in the 400-meter dash. The senior took first place in Cody last week.
Kelting also mentioned sophomore Josh Davis in the discus. Aiden O’Leary returns from a hamstring injury, which is good news for the Broncs in the hurdles. Kelting said he is feeling confident in a host of his hurdlers.
The Lady Broncs hope to win their first state championship since 1983. Along with Pendergast, Kelting said he was excited about the present and future for freshman Olivia Hardesty who’s qualified for state in many events. Lilly Charest is sitting atop Wyoming in the pole vault. Kelting expressed he can rely on Josie Ankney as she’s sitting in second all-time in school history. Kelting also named other standouts such as Nora Butler, Jaylynn Morgan, Maggie Turpin, Averi Sullivan and Callista Roush.
Kelting expressed his love for this time of year but also said the meet that really matters is state. Regionals is about getting as many kids through to state.
The state championship meet is May 18-20 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.