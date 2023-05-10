SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tracks teams are regional bound Friday and Saturday at Thunder Basin.

 The boys team won regionals last year while the girls didn’t reach the top two. This year, the roles may be switched. Standout Addie Pendergast was unable to post scores at the regional and state meets last season due to Wyoming High School Activities Association rules on transferring. That won’t be an issue this time around, and much to the benefit of the girls team. Pendergast has the fastest 200-meter dash time in Wyoming history but will need to post it at the state meet to make it official. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

