DAYTON — In Jeff Browning’s early ultrarunning days, he had the tendency to yell “Yee Haw,” and “Giddyup.” With language like that, he ought to feel right at home in Wyoming.
And he does.
Browning, known as “Bronco Billy,” expressed the course at the Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run feels like a home course.
The Flagstaff, Arizona, runner won his first 100-miler at the 2005 run in the Bighorns. At 51 years old, Bronco Billy has 41 ultramarathon wins under his belt — including 29 100-milers. It’s good for second most in the world behind Karl Meltzer.
Browning’s ultrarunning career has brought him from everywhere from San Diego to Arkansas to international destinations such as Patagonia in Chile, Europe’s Mount Blanc and Mount Fuji in Japan.
Despite the tens of thousands of miles run worldwide, the trail in the Bighorns is worth coming back to, he said. It was his fifth time running the 100-mile course, his first since taking a 13-year hiatus.
“It’s a really special course for me,” Browning said. “It’s where I fell in love with the ultrarunning culture. You can be one of the last people to finish and go hang out with the first place winner, sitting in a camp chair at the finish line. That doesn’t happen in most sports. We share the adventure of running in wild places. The community is welcoming, down to earth and I really like that vibe.”
The Bighorn Mountain region had nearly four times the amount of rain this June than last. The conditions on the trail reflected that.
“I hardly ever fall down during a race,” Browning said. “I fell multiple times in this race just because of the mud.”
Browning was trailing for most of the race and passed Montana’s David Ayala and Seth Swanson late. Browning finished in 19 hours, 47 minutes — just five minutes ahead of Ayala.
“That’s an incredibly close race for a 100-mile race. It’s hardly ever like that,” Browning said.
Jackson native Amanda Sullivan was the first woman to complete this year’s 100-mile race, finishing in 26 hours and 1 minute. Sullivan took the lead around the two-mile mark and never trailed a female runner from that point on. She was one of 32 women on the 100-mile course. Sullivan concurred with Browning on the trail conditions.
“It was brutal,” Sullivan said of the soggy conditions. “The weather was perfect but the trail conditions were out of control. It was like running through slime. It became more of a mental challenge than a physical one. I never changed my shoes or socks because I knew they would get cold, wet and muddy again.”
The soon-to-be 38-year-old completed the Bighorn Trail Run for the third year in a row.
“It’s the only long trail I’ve run so far but I keep returning because the Bighorns are pretty majestic and keep coming back with certain goals in mind.”
Sullivan could only see the finish line at the end. Her husband and coworkers of Snake River Roasting Company sprinted toward her.
“I started to cry as soon as I crossed and sat on the ground,” Sullivan said. “A coworker of mine was friendly, joking with me about not finishing sooner. I’m pretty sure I flipped her off in good fun.”
Sullivan said she has always stayed in Dayton for the big race.
“Dayton is so much fun. I know they take a lot of pride in the race and people come from around the world for it,” Sullivan said. “The locals come out to cheer you on and some were even handing out popsicles and had signs in their yards cheering us on. It’s a special vibe. My coworkers were blown away by the family of runners.”
100-mile male top placers:
Jeff Browning (Flagstaff, AZ) 19:47:19.03
David Ayala (Bozeman, MT) 19:52:39.56
Seth Swanson (Missoula, MT) 20:21:22.93
100-mile female top placers
Amanda Sullivan (Jackson) 26:01:02.42
Heidi Warfel (Carbondale, CO) 26:59:33.17
Sonja Tinucci (Golden, CO) 27:43:32.74
52-mile male top placers
Sam Foster (Bozeman, MT) 8:27:38.95
Michael Stillwagon (Casper) 9:30:24.92
Matt Gorbett (Fort Collins, CO) 9:34:00.16
52-mile female top placers
Ann Hughes (Leadville, CO) 8:27:38.95 (top overall time)
Leah Ling (Salt Lake City, UT) 9:39:23.40
Kyla Maher (Bozeman, MT) 9:54:30.07
32-mile male top placers:
Adam Behrendt (Bozeman, MT) 4:17:42.48
Matt Rock (Billings, MT) 4:40:42.71
Steven Graham Jr. (Lewistown, MT) 4:50:40.63
32-mile female top placers:
Sarah Clark (Missoula, MT) 4:57:21.81
Lucinda Kolpa (Bozeman, MT) 5:29:29.71
Abigail Cook (Bozeman, MT) 5:34:26.50
18-mile male placers
Corbyn Svec (Billings, MT) 2:00:22.20
Jackson Bolstad (Bozeman, MT) 2:15:40.05
Mekhi Ladson (Billings, MT) 2:18:55.75
18-mile female placers
Rebecca Peterson (Casper) 2:11:36.00
Amber Thielbar (Bar Nunn) 2:13:25.16
Xiomara Robinson (Sheridan) 2:15:02.37