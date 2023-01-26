SHERIDAN — The Broncs boys basketball team (8-3) hopes to continue its winning ways against the Natrona County Mustangs (5-7) when the two teams face off at 7 p.m. Friday. The Broncs have dominated the series of late, winning 11 straight games dating to January 2017.
Sheridan played a pair of games against Natrona County a week apart in January last year, outscoring them 112-76.
Danger could loom if Sheridan overlooks Natrona County on Friday or Worland (9-3) Saturday. The Broncs had a long winning streak against 3A opponent Buffalo and lost the game in mid-December.
But Sheridan feels confident heading into the games after beating Campbell County and Thunder Basin last week.
“I think we're feeling good,” Cael Hamrick said. “We still need to work on being a great team. We’ve got to get down to the little things and work on those and make them as best as we can get them.”
Hamrick provided a spark to the Broncs offense against the Gillette teams last weekend.
“He has the will to win,” Martini said of Hamrick. “He doesn't want to lose anything. He hates losing drills in practice. He just wants to be successful individually and as a team.”
Hamrick said he believes the key to beating Natrona County is staying strong defensively.
Martini said the Mustangs are a well-balanced team with a couple of players who can score a bulk of points. The Broncs are hoping to score points in transition Friday night in front of their home crowd.
Sheridan has benefited from the size of Alex Haswell this season, too. The junior hockey convert hasn’t played basketball in a number of years but his 6-foot, 5-inch frame has benefited from practices.
“He’s got size, competitiveness and he's a great teammate,” Martini said. “He pushes the other kids and does every little thing that we could possibly need from him, and the skills are coming. It's just going to take a little bit of time.”
Martini said the key to victory is to drive close to the basket and earn easier shots.
“I think we have to do a great job of making things difficult for them offensively,” Martini said. “I think if we can hold them down in points we’ll be alright. Sometimes we don’t shoot the ball well so we have to get in the paint and score some layups.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.