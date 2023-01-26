SHERIDAN — The Broncs boys basketball team (8-3) hopes to continue its winning ways against the Natrona County Mustangs (5-7) when the two teams face off at 7 p.m. Friday. The Broncs have dominated the series of late, winning 11 straight games dating to January 2017. 

Sheridan played a pair of games against Natrona County a week apart in January last year, outscoring them 112-76.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

