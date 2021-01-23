SHERIDAN — For the 31 minutes of a shootout the Sheridan High School boys basketball team and Campbell County endured Friday night, the first conference game of the season between the Broncs and Camels came down to junior Kaden Bateson at the free-throw line with 16.1 seconds left in the contest.
“I thought it was best if I didn’t really think and just shoot,” Bateson said. “... I think I didn’t panic. I didn’t feel nervous, and I didn’t know there was 16 seconds left on the clock, actually.”
Head coach Jeff Martini called a timeout after Bateson sank both his free throws to put Sheridan ahead 63-62 with 16.1 seconds left to play and told the team what he had been reminding them throughout the game.
“I told them the same thing I told them in the last three huddles, ‘All we have to do is get stops,’” Martini said. “‘We’ve got to get defensive stops, and we’ll score enough points to hopefully win.’ I thought our guys did a great job on the defensive end when we had to.”
The limited capacity crowd, both those clad in Broncs’ blue and gold and Campbell’s purple, held their breath as the final seconds ticked by.
Campbell’s senior Luke Hldaky successfully moved up the floor, and the Camels passed the ball around the arc trying to find the winning shot before Hdlaky settled on a 3-point attempt from the left hand side. The basketball pinged off the left side of the rim, bouncing out of bounds just as the final buzzer sounded the 63-62 win for Sheridan.
“It felt amazing,” Bateson said of the moment when the Broncs rushed the court and leapt onto each other in celebration.
The win gave Sheridan its third in a row and pushed its record to 7-1, as the Broncs earned their first conference victory of the season. Martini and Bateson both acknowledged the close contest, which required Sheridan to play with composure down the stretch, will benefit the Broncs as it continues through 4A East play.
“We continued to battle, and it was a tough game,” Martini said. “But this is conference play for us. Nothing’s easy.”
After falling behind 23-14 at the end of the first quarter, unable to regain a lead until 2:02 left in the first half and never maintaining more than a five-point lead for more than a minute throughout the rest of the contest, defensive stops defined the Broncs’ comeback and eventual victory. Martini pointed out Sheridan’s dedication to rebounding offensively and defensively kept his team in the contest. Rebounding statistics were unavailable at the time of publication.
Bateson said Sheridan took the first eight minutes of play and senior Hladky’s 17-point first quarter to heart — the Broncs came out of the first quarter break determined to stop the second-best scorer in the 4A and the rest of the Camels.
“Everyone buckled down and pulled through,” Bateson said.
Sheridan junior Reed Rabon drained a 3 to open the game, and Hdlaky answered with one of his own. Seniors Sam Lecholat and Zach Koltiska made buckets to push Sheridan’s early lead to 7-3, though Hdlaky answered with another basket from behind the arc to begin a 20-7 Campbell run. Six 3-pointers gave the Camels their 23-14 lead after the first quarter.
For the first four minutes of the second quarter, the Broncs found their rhythm. Sheridan put together a 19-9 run against Campbell, and a coast-to-coast basket from Rabon at 2:02 put the Broncs on top 33-32 for the first time since 3:32 of the first quarter. When the buzzer ended the first half of play, however, the scoreboard showed a 34-34 gridlock.
“To be able to play from behind and keep grinding and trying to get back in it was fun to watch,” Martini said. “And, hopefully, a character builder for our kids.”
A 15-point third quarter for the Camels, compared to the Broncs’ nine-point third frame, set up a 49-43 deficit for Sheridan to overcome in the fourth quarter. Junior Frank Sinclair put up 10 points and a basket with 1:07 left to play to pull the Broncs within striking position.
After a timeout and as the clock showed 57.6 seconds left in the game, Koltiska, Rabon, Bateson, Sinclair and Lecholat took the floor. Camel senior Gabe Gibson missed a free throw, and the Broncs sprinted to the other end and put the ball in Lecholat’s hands. The Sheridan senior missed on his first try, grabbed his own rebound and scored a layup to bring the score to 61-59.
Campbell County’s senior Austin Robertson drained a 3 to give the Camels the 62-61 lead before Bateson drew the foul at the other end, made his shots and cued an elated Sheridan gym.
“The kids put us in a position to win,” Martini said, “and we just had to hang on. … It was nice to see our kids have composure at the end and fight for the win.”
Sinclair’s 24 points led the Broncs, while Hldaky put up an impressive 28 on the other end for the Camels.
Sheridan takes their 7-1 record to Thunder Basin to play at 2:30 p.m. today.