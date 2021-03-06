SHERIDAN — As was the case during the three qualifying meets the Sheridan High School indoor track and field team competed in during the 2020-21 season, the state championship meet at the Gillette Sports Complex Feb. 27 featured an even-keeled team determined to maintain the championship precedent set by Sheridan’s two previous teams.
“They never get high or low, they just stay calm,” head coach Taylor Kelting said. “If they won or lost a couple races, their facial features always stayed the same. … I was telling our coaches at the state meet, ‘Look, it’s just like it’s another meet to them.’ And they always did what they needed to do.”
The Broncs’ attitudes, Sheridan’s history of success and a season of dedication despite coronavirus-related protocols and an amended state championship qualifying structure led the boys indoor track and field team to handily win its third championship in a row. The three-peat is the first in the program’s history, according to Sheridan Activities and Athletics Director Don Julian.
Though experiencing similar success as previous years, Kelting said this year’s Broncs team “rode the wave” of a positive team culture focused on pride, tradition and excellence.
“There’s a culture of success,” senior David Standish said. “There’s a bar we’ve set where, ‘We have to be this good because this is the bar we’ve set.’”
Besides those particular three pillars this season, Sheridan’s depth proved invaluable at the state championship meet. The Broncs took 18 athletes to Gillette, and at least one Sheridan athlete competed in all but one of the races and field events. Due to the sheer volume of Bronc competitors and the schedule of the day’s events, Sheridan mathematically secured the championship title after the 1600-meter race Saturday.
At the end of the meet, Sheridan scored 142 team points compared to second-place Cheyenne Central’s 67 points and third-place Natrona County’s 58.
The win — some of the upperclassmen athletes’ third in a row — showed this year’s team’s efforts come to fruition as well as a history of hard work paying off.
“It’s nice that we can all share that memory and be part of this legacy,” junior pole vaulter Ryan Karajanis said.
COVID-19 prompted the Wyoming High School Activities Association to limit the state’s boys and girls teams to three qualifying meets each, and track athletes had to record a statewide top eight time to compete at the state championship meet while field athletes had to place in the top nine. The qualifying structure limited last Saturday’s meet to approximately 120 athletes compared to the over 1,000 who typically compete at the culminating event in Gillette.
For that reason, the weeks of Sheridan’s regular season felt particularly important this year — Kelting, his coaching staff and the Broncs knew the greater number of competitors who placed in the top eight or top nine gave Sheridan a greater chance to earn a state championship title.
The Broncs’ close-knit team allowed it to persevere and thrive during the heightened intensity that came with the regular season, and senior Nicholas Hale regularly commended both the Sheridan boys and girls teams on their support for each other at qualifying meets, which featured no spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.
Practicing at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College for several days during the week toward the end of the season, as well as avoiding mandatory quarantines due to the coronavirus, helped the Broncs to their title. Sheridan’s positive attitude and a general thankfulness for the ability to compete this season added to the Broncs’ already strong, supportive and, ultimately, championship culture.
“It’s just a special group of boys who are very well-deserving,” Kelting said. “It’s cool that each of the titles the past three years have been different groups, but all unique in their own way, and it was just another great year for these boys.”