SHERIDAN — Before the Natrona County Elite indoor track meet in mid-February, Taylor Kelting thought his Sheridan High School boys team was complacent at times.
He felt the Broncs sometimes went through the motions and weren’t reaching all the team goals and personal records he wanted for them. He told them that.
“I told the boys, ‘This is one of the better teams we’ve ever had in indoor,’” Kelting, Sheridan’s head coach, said. “‘We know we have the talent and we work hard, but when we get to meets, we get complacent. If we can get rid of that, we’re going to be perfectly fine.’ I think that really turned around our season.”
The Broncs showed up and beat everyone at the NC Elite meet, which featured teams from all around the state, and kept dominating on their way to the state meet last weekend in Gillette. They were reinvigorated and carried the vibe through last weekend, when they sprinted to their fourth straight indoor track and field state championship.
“It gave us the boost of confidence we needed to finish out the season,” junior Patrick Aasby said.
Sheridan claimed eight state titles in individual boys events and added one more on the girls side. It also set multiple state records, like Carter McComb’s time in the 55-meter dash. The only event the boys did not score in was the high jump.
They brought a ton of experience into this season. Many of the seniors had been on the team for the previous three years, helping start the title streak and winning three in a row.
“The excitement is still there every single time,” junior Austin Akers said of winning.
Obviously, some of the faces changed throughout the last four years. Seniors graduated, and freshmen rose to be upperclassmen themselves. But the expectations never shifted, and they are passed down each year.
“All of our older guys — juniors and seniors — do a good job of teaching the underclassmen how to compete at a high school and varsity level of track,” senior Rich Hall said. “It’s something I don’t think a lot of schools can say they do as well as we do.”
The Broncs don’t frequently verbalize their goal of winning a state championship. They focus more on the training process and building teammate relationships while their title hopes linger in the background until the state meet draws nearer.
Even though Sheridan’s team as a whole rostered about 100 athletes this indoor season, the Broncs said those bonds are key. The throwers cheer on the long-distance runners, and the sprinters root for the jumpers, etc.
At the state meet, the Broncs lined up to watch and cheer on Ryan Karajanis as he went for the pole vault state title and facility record, which he eclipsed.
“That happened all year,” Hall said.
Kelting wanted the Sheridan boys to score approximately 60 points on each day of the state meet. They sat at 53 points after the first day and had many of their highest-scoring events still to come on Saturday.
“We figured 60 and 60 would get us to 120, and we didn’t feel like anybody else had enough to get up that high,” Kelting said. “If we hit 120, we felt like we’d be pretty secure and have a good chance of winning it.”
They added 86 points Saturday to total 139 and run away with the championship. The morning started with the Broncs’ 4X200-meter relay team winning. Then, Reese Charest placed fourth in the 800-meter run. After McComb finished first in the 55-meter and 200-meter dashes and Dom Kaszas placed in both events, Kelting knew they had wrapped up their fourth consecutive trophy.
“Our senior leadership is our No. 1 thing,” Kelting said. “It’s our next class up every year. They enjoy and embrace that role, and they want to be that class that says, ‘Hey, we want it this year. We’re the class of 2022 that scored 139 points at the state track meet, and we might have been the best team that we’ve ever had at Sheridan High School indoor-wise.’”
It’s what they had pictured before the NC Elite meet less than three weeks earlier.
Many of the indoor track athletes will keep going through the outdoor season. Practice began Monday. The seniors will graduate in May and take a lot of talent with them. But they leave behind plenty more. The expectations and goals will continue, too.
“It’s really a great wave to be riding right now,” Kelting said. “We hope we can keep it going for a while.”