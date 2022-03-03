SHERIDAN — When Frank Sinclair receives the ball in the post and backs down his defender for a hook shot, the Kelly Walsh Trojans will remember it.
Or when Reed Rabon flies in for an offensive rebound and a putback layup, the Thunder Basin Bolts might experience a little déjà vu.
The Campbell County Camels? They could start to see flashbacks if Sean Sanders hits a 3-pointer or two.
At this point in the season, there aren’t many secrets. The Sheridan Broncs have already played two games against teams like Kelly Walsh with a third one upcoming in the 4A East Regional Tournament. The challenge is to beat opponents that know your tendencies and have seen some of your plays before.
That’s part of what makes playoff basketball fun.
“The things that worked maybe the first time you saw teams didn’t work as well the second time, and then by the third time, they’re not going to work at all,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “The things you’ve built up through the season are the things teams really aim to take away. The coaches we have in our conference are very good at figuring out what those things are and going against our offense or defense. The game tends to slow down … Everything is much harder.”
Sheridan spent this week tweaking. The team didn’t make full-scale changes but installed some new post-up plays while also refining sets run dozens of times this season.
The familiarity goes both ways, as the Broncs have to adapt to any changes their opponents make for the postseason.
They studied what Kelly Walsh tried against them in their previous matchups. Each Bronc left Wednesday’s practice carrying a white sheet of paper — a scouting report.
“We know what to expect,” Rabon said. “We just have to go out and execute. We’ve played in these big games. We just have to get off the bus and play.”
Even the stage will look recognizable. Sheridan kicked off its season with 10 consecutive road contests and already made two trips to Cheyenne, the site of the regional tournament, this season.
And with six seniors on their roster, many of the Broncs have participated in past postseasons, though that doesn’t completely stifle their nerves.
“If you’re not nervous before a basketball game, something is wrong with you,” Sinclair said. “It’s nervous excitement.”
“As soon as it tips off, we’ll be fine,” Rabon said.
Sheridan enters the bracket as the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Kelly Walsh at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The squads split their two regular-season matches. Thursday’s winner will face the winner of Thunder Basin-Campbell County Friday.
The tournament wraps up with the finals and third-place game Saturday afternoon.
“I think, ultimately, (we have to) just go play basketball,” Sinclair said. “Just do our thing.”
Postseason basketball all around state
Four other local teams will step on the court for postseason action Thursday.
The Sheridan Lady Broncs, the No. 5 seed in the 4A East Regional Tournament, will line up against No. 4 Cheyenne Central at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Big Horn Rams and Tongue River Eagles and Lady Eagles participated in their regional tournaments last weekend and did well enough to move onto their respective 2A state tournaments. Those begin Thursday.
The Rams, a No. 2 seed, draw the first game of the bracket — at noon Thursday against No. 3 Rocky Mountain. The top-seeded Eagles are slated to play No. 4 Big Piney at 9 p.m.
Tongue River’s girls team, also a three seed, took on No. 2 Wyoming Indian at 9 a.m. The Lady Eagles lost 59-45 and will play again 9 a.m. Friday.