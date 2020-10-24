SHERIDAN — In the much-anticipated regular season finale between Sheridan High School and the Thunder Basin High School Bolts with playoff seeding implications, the Broncs shut out the Bolts en route to a 35-0 win — Sheridan’s second-straight shutout.
Sheridan improves to 6-3 and secures the No. 4 seed in the 4A, earning a home playoff game against No. 5 Rock Springs next weekend, while Thunder Basin falls to 7-2 and will be the class’ No. 3 seed.
“It’s one of those things where, to have a score like that, it’s a really nice show of the effort the kids put in and the work the coaches do,” defensive coordinator DJ Dearcorn said. “It’s awesome.”
Prior to Friday evening’s matchup, the Broncs and Bolts flip-flopped between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the 4A state rankings in almost every statistical category, foreshadowing a closer game than the five-score beat down.
But Sheridan’s No. 1-ranked rush defense and No. 1-ranked team defense through seven weeks handily beat Thunder Basin’s No. 2 ranked offense. The Bolts averaged 450 yards per game prior to Friday, but Sheridan held them to a mere 103 on the evening.
The Broncs have allowed only one score since its quadruple overtime loss to Natrona Oct. 2, and the stat left senior lineman Quinton Mangus at a loss for words.
“The defense is just playing amazing,” Mangus said post game as Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” began playing in the background. “We’ve really stepped up and, I don’t know, we just got the job done.”
The two teams sputtered to start in the below-freezing temperatures, though Sheridan started the game with the ball and senior quarterback Zach Koltiska kept, then handed to sophomore running back Colson Coon for an early first down.
But on the following series, on third-and-10 on the Broncs’ 32-yard line, Koltiska completed to senior wide receiver Carter Dubberley, who fumbled the ball just inside the right sideline.
The Bolts recovered the loose ball, but made nothing of it and junior quarterback Ryan Baker threw incomplete on Thunder Basin’s fourth down to turn it over on downs.
Neither team capitalized on the other’s ensuing three-and-outs, and the first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.
With seven-and-a-half minutes left to play in the half, senior running back Izak Aksamit muscled his way into the right-hand side of the end zone for the Broncs’ first score of the night. Coon set up the play with two first-down carries, and helped his team to its 7-0 lead.
After forcing Thunder Basin to punt again, Sheridan took advantage of optimal field position, starting their drive on the Bolts’ 34-yard line and coming to third-and-3 on the 25-yard line.
Aksamit started his engine and ran all 25 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the night and the Broncs’ second score of the game. With 4:12 left in the half, the Broncs led 14-0.
For the following four minutes and change, Sheridan’s defense held the shutout, even as Thunder Basin found themselves at the Broncs’ 25-yard line with under a minute to play.
Baker favored senior wide receiver Dylan Catlin and senior running back Jaxon Pikula during the drive — Catlin ranked eighth in the 4A in receiving prior to the contest, and Pikula’s 164.2 average rushing yards put him second in the class.
But the Broncs’ defensive line regularly pressured Baker and allowed Mangus to sack the Bolts’ play caller on first-and-10 at the 25. The lost yardage eventually forced Thunder Basin to punt, and the quarter ticked away.
The Broncs took a 14-0 lead into the locker room after 24 minutes.
“It’s always a good day when you can hold an offense like that with really talented kids to zero points,” Mangus said. “... We lived on that defensive side, and it was awesome.”
Sheridan racked up 90 yards on the ground in the first half compared to Thunder Basin’s -9 total, though the Bolts threw for 50 yards for a total offensive tally of 41 yards. The Broncs totaled 106 yards prior to the start of the second half.
Thunder Basin started the second half with the ball and marched down the field to Sheridan’s 36-yard line with help from a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty. Mangus helped his team out of trouble with a third-down sack — his third of the night.
With 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Coon ran 20 yards prior to the quarter-ending horn to set the Broncs up for another score in the final 12 minutes of play.
To start the fourth quarter, the Broncs drove down the field to bring about first-and-goal at the 8-yard line. Koltiska handed to Coon, a winning combination for Sheridan Friday evening, and Coon powered the 8 yards to the right corner of the end zone to push the score to 21-0 with 10:53 left to play.
Just under six minutes later, Coon darted 19 yards on third-and-5 this time to the left-hand side of the end zone. The sophomore added the dagger of a touchdown with 4:58 left to play in the game.
To add insult to injury, junior wide receiver Carter McComb ran 11 yards on a catch-and-run to set up Koltiska at the 1-yard line for the quarterback sneak and another score with 3:40 left to play.
The onslaught abated as the Bolts faced a dwindling clock and couldn’t muster a comeback. After Thunder Basin’s drive stalled, the Broncs got the ball back and assumed the victory formation to end the game 35-0.
“I would have predicted a very close contest tonight,” Dearcorn said. “This is a big surprise, a pleasant surprise.”
Sheridan finished with 244 yards with 217 coming on the ground. Eighty-five of Thunder Basin’s aforementioned 103 yards came through the air from Baker. The Bolts quarterback went 14-of-26, while Koltiska finished four-of-10 for 27 yards.
Coon led the Broncs with 93 yards on 10 carries; Aksamit also carried the ball 10 times but for 68 yards and Koltiska racked up 54 yards with his legs on 14 carries.
On the other side of the ball, four Broncs had five-plus tackles in a herculean effort to hold the now No. 3-seeded Bolts to zero points as Dearcorn described his defense as “strong and imposing” with a stingy, aggressive mentality.
Senior linebacker Hunter Goodwin led the team with eight tackles, adding two solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Mangus finished with four tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks and two pass breakups.
“We’re going to go back to work and find out where we can still get better,” Dearcorn said. “We didn’t play a perfect game. We played a nice football game. We did a lot of really good things, but I think there’s always places we can find where we missed plays here or there.”
Sheridan hosts Rock Springs in the first playoff game of the season. Time is to be announced.