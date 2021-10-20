SHERIDAN — Rudy Osborne doesn’t even feel his injuries anymore.
He admits they exist — a little bruise here, some soreness there. But he spends his time thinking about something else.
“I’ve got this goal in mind to win a state championship, and that just trumps all the injury and hurt that’s going on,” the Sheridan senior said.
This week, the Broncs can take a huge step toward bettering their postseason opportunities. Despite already clinching a home playoff game in the first round, their regular-season finale at Thunder Basin Friday holds big-time playoff implications.
Sheridan (7-1) currently slots as the No. 2 seed in 4A.
With a win over Thunder Basin, the Broncs would lock up a top-two spot and the chance to host two playoff matchups at home. If they lose this week, they could fall as far as No. 4.
“While we’re in a good position right now, we’re playing this game to put ourselves in an even better one and prevent ourselves from being in a much worse situation,” senior Bridger Baker said. “... That’s a big part of our motivation. Plus, going up against Thunder Basin, we never struggle for motivation there.”
And in a roundabout way, there’s a revenge component to this game. Head coach Jeff Mowry said the Bolts remind him of the only team that has beaten Sheridan this season: Cheyenne East.
East grades as the No. 1 seed right now, but it also has one loss — to Thunder Basin.
“(Thunder Basin is) similar to East,” Mowry said. “They’ve got the offensive firepower to put up a lot of points, and they have the defensive talent to hold us back. That’s exactly what Cheyenne East did. Put us in some tight spots where we weren’t ready to go.”
The Bolts (6-2) have two losses, including one to Natrona County last week. The Broncs shut out Natrona County 27-0 earlier this month.
“It’s a very talented football team we’re going to play,” Mowry said. “Fast, score a lot of points, have a good defense. They got woken up by Natrona last week, but they’ve been just dominating people all year. Natrona County came out and played a very physical game and took it right to them. I think they’re going to be woken up and be ready to play us.”
Thunder Basin relies on its aerial attack to stun teams. It lit up three of its last four opponents with 55 or more points, twice scoring 60.
Sheridan has stuffed its opponents’ run game all season and allowed only 29 rush yards at Campbell County last week, so all of the Broncs’ focus centers on stopping the passing game.
“Thunder Basin throws just about more than anyone in the state,” Baker said. “We’ve been doing great stopping the run so far, so this will be a great test.”
The contest is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Friday in Gillette. It will air on the NFHS Network.
“Being in the situation we’re in right now, there’s definitely a certain level of pressure on us, but we love pressure,” Baker said. “It’s definitely a good problem to have when you’re playing to be No. 1 or No. 2 and playing not to be No. 4.”