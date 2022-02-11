SHERIDAN — Rudy Osborne planned one moment for Thursday evening. Another just happened.
After being introduced to the crowd before the dual with Campbell County, Osborne slowly walked down a line of his Bronc teammates, stopping to hug each. That was pre-organized. The senior wanted to thank his guys on senior night.
This was not.
After winning his match later, Osborne shot to his feet, raised his arms and formed a heart shape with his hands, showing it to the crowd. The emotion of it all — being a senior in his last regular-season home dual — had truly set in for him seconds earlier.
“I just had the guy on his back, and I knew I was going to pin him,” Osborne said. “It all just kind of sunk in how Sheridan has been here for me throughout my four years. They’ve always shown so much support to me, and I’m just super thankful for that and wanted to let them know.”
In a night full of sentiment for all the Broncs, they rode their energy to a 75-6 victory over the rival Camels. The dual helped prepare Sheridan for its final meet of the regular season at Thunder Basin Friday before the regional and state tournaments in the next two weeks.
“A lot of my focus and thoughts were on the seniors tonight,” head coach Tyson Shatto said. “We have a great group of seniors that have been with us a long time. To watch them come out one more night in the pit is something special. To watch their teammates, the younger guys, come out and fight for them, we rallied around them tonight.”
Before the varsity event, the team recognized its seven seniors — Osborne, Christian Meza, Lukas Dregoiw, Jim Strobbe, Chris Larson, Brock Steel (injured) and Isabel Cleland (team manager).
Osborne began the night, competing and picking up a victory by fall in the opening match. Sheridan also won the next four matches by fall and never looked back.
“I feel like every time we come out, everyone brings more and more energy,” said Meza, who took his match by decision. “Compared to our first home dual (in early December), I look at our energy from that and our energy now, and it’s just way more powerful than it was back then.”
Shatto noticed the same things. He chalks it up to the Broncs’ work ethic, leadership and the bonds they’ve built.
“It’s the early mornings,” Shatto said. “It’s the grinds. It’s the suffering in silence and things people don’t get to see. The fans get to see us out here with the product of the hard work. But the hard work itself is what brings individuals together.”
He couldn’t pinpoint an exact moment the Broncs started clicking on this level, but he hopes it continues. At this stage of the season, they’re focused more on the mental side of wrestling than the physical elements.
Sheridan ranks second in the state right now, per Meza. Before the end of the month, they’ll have shot at their season-long goal of a title.
“Nothing else really matters to me right now except going out there and getting a state championship,” Osborne said before gesturing toward the team’s practice room. “When we go up there two hours every day, that’s the only thing I’m thinking about.”
Full results from Sheridan’s 75-6 win over Campbell County:
106 pounds — Cody Inman wins by forfeit
113 — Christian Meza over Campbell County’s Austin Enriquez by decision (8-2)
120 — Kolten Powers wins by forfeit
126 — Cody Dunham wins by forfeit
132 — Cole Hansen over Campbell County’s Andrew Garcia by fall (3:29)
138 — Rudy Osborne over Campbell County’s Logan Johnson by fall (3:57)
145 — Dawson Goss over Campbell County’s Tyson Stephens by fall (1:43)
152 — Dane Steel over Campbell County’s Jayson Harmon by fall (3:15)
160 — Terran Grooms over Campbell County’s Logan Ketterling by fall (1:09)
170 — Colson Coon over Campbell County’s Wade Garrett by fall (1:08)
182 — Campbell County’s Cohen Granzer over Lukas Dregoiw by fall (0:54)
195 — Aiden Selcher over Campbell County’s Chance McKee by fall (1:00)
220 — Jim Strobbe over Campbell County’s Sheldon Rollo by fall (3:57)
285 — Chris Larson wins by forfeit