SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s head track and field coach Taylor Kelting began giving out high-fives and hugs after the boys 1,600-meter run had concluded at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Saturday, May 22. Four Broncs had yet to stand on the podium to receive their medals, but the Sheridan boys team knew at that point they had mathematically locked up a 4A State Championship title.
“That was special,” Kelting said. “There were tears and huge smiles. We did something nobody has done in 62 years.”
The team trophy presentation took place two hours after the realization as seniors Nicholas Hale and Izak Aksamit led their team to collect the championship trophy from a Wyoming High School Activities Association representative.
With trophy in hand and medals around the necks of the Broncs, the 2021 boys track and field team held up index fingers to signify their status as No. 1 in the state and ended Sheridan’s 62-year state championship drought.
“It felt really good to finally get that gratification,” sophomore Austin Akers said.
“It was very satisfying,” junior Reese Charest added. “After we finished the mile, we knew no one could catch us.”
Sheridan’s coaching staff and senior leaders choose a motto prior to every outdoor track and field season, and the Broncs attribute their success this season to their motto “strive to be better,” which they said they embodied every day.
Additionally, Kelting wrote the year “1959” on the team’s whiteboard as a reminder to the Broncs of how long it had been since Sheridan’s program had won the team title, adding perspective and motivation to their approach at the state meet.
Only one individual and two relay teams claimed first-place finishes throughout the three-day meet in Casper. Discus thrower Gaige Vielhauer, the 4x400-meter team of Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Charest and Carl Askins and the 1,600-meter sprint medley team of Caiden Martin, Dominic Kaszas, Aksamit and Charest stood at the top of the podium.
The Broncs’ ability to collect points in second through eighth place led to Sheridan’s team trophy and showcased the team’s depth — 25 runners, jumpers and throwers competing at the state meet in blue and gold stood on the podium 24 times. Kelting has long told his track teams about “cheetahs,” or those athletes who collect big, first-place points, and “hyenas” who compete for the leftovers.
The Broncs ultimately scored 130.50 points compared to second-place Natrona County’s 82.
“You’re competing more so for your team than individual gratification,” Akers said. “You’re competing for those points that matter for your team, rather than going for your first place spot.”
“When you don’t have a team to run for, you’re running for yourself and those high placings,” Charest added. “But, when it’s for the team, you’re just trying to score those points.”
Eight seniors endured the cancellation of last year’s outdoor track and field season due to the coronavirus and a second-place finish by just four points in 2019, and Sheridan’s coaching staff emphasized throughout the season the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this year’s team had to make history.
Sheridan won all nine of the nine meets it competed in this season and threepeated as 4A East Regional Champions before the Broncs’ season culminated in their 4A State Championship.
Days later, the Wyoming Coaches Association named 10 Broncs to its All-State list, but the 2021 season will be remembered by athletes and coaches alike for Sheridan’s cohesiveness between jumpers, throwers, sprinters and distance-runners.
Following a victory lap with the first-place trophy, seniors passed the trophy to each other during the bus ride home, and Sheridan sang along when Queen’s “We are the Champions” played.
“It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘I can’t believe we did it,’” Kelting said. “But, you know, we’re still hungry for more.”