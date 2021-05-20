SHERIDAN — Just as the Sheridan High School boys indoor track and field team approached the state championship meet in February as just another meet, with levelheadedness amid intrateam championship expectations, the outdoor track and field 4A East Regional champions don’t shy away from the pressure accompanying a championship meet.
“That gives us a lot of confidence,” senior Reese Charest said. “But I think what gives us more confidence is that we’re a team and we care about each other. We’re not doing this for ourselves, we’re doing it for each other.”
After a third-place finish during the cross-country season, third championship in a row during the indoor track and field season and most recent 4A East Regional championship threepeat, many of the Broncs are no strangers to competing for postseason titles. They understand how they have to perform to stand on top of the podium after the multi-day meet.
“They’ve done this before,” head coach Taylor Kelting said. “They know what it’s like, and they know what they’re going to have to go do to try to win one again.”
A handful of athletes didn’t compete in certain events during the regional meet last weekend, utilizing their prequalification status to rest and focus on other events. Even so, Kelting said Sheridan met its goal at the regional meet of qualifying as many athletes as possible for the state meet in an effort to increase the likelihood of scoring team points.
“We were confident before, but being able to go out and perform against other good competitors just shows we’re fit and what the coaches have done for us has been put together,” Charest said.
Sheridan has set itself up for success on paper, as the Broncs boast a top three seed time, jump or throw in 12 of the 18 events at the state meet with several top seedings as well as multiple competitors in numerous events. After a season spent mostly competing against 4A East schools, the seedings bode well for when Sheridan faces athletes from the 4A West.
Though less familiar with the western part of 4A, the Broncs competed against and beat Natrona County High School three times during the regular season, most recently at its Dan Hansen Invite five weeks ago. The Fillies and Mustangs won both the girls and boys 4A West Regional titles, and the boys team scored 194 points compared to second place’s 128.
Sheridan’s coaching staff used the past week of practice to prepare athletes physically and mentally, aiming to ensure their runners, jumpers and throwers peak Thursday through Saturday while also making sure the Broncs and Lady Broncs utilize their excitement to perform to the best of their abilities in Casper.
After the coronavirus forced the cancellation of last year’s season, Kelting thinks the missed opportunity gives the Broncs an edge, leaving them “hungrier” for a state title after last year’s team looked poised to claim one but couldn’t. Sheridan won all nine of the nine meets they competed in during this year’s regular season in a testament to the Broncs’ season-long determination.
That determination, Sheridan’s experience and the Broncs’ hope to break a 52-year state outdoor track and field championship drought — per Sheridan High School Activities irector Don Julian — propels the team into the weekend of competition.
“We feel good,” Charest said. “We’re ready to go and do what it takes to win a state championship.”
Sheridan girls aim for trophy
Kelting highlighted the Lady Broncs’ season before they compete at the 4A State meet as well, saying they had a great day and a half of competition at the regional meet last weekend.
Sheridan finished fourth with 94 points to Kelly Walsh’s 113 points, Cheyenne Central’s 116.5 and Campbell County’s 117.33. Because the Lady Broncs won six of the nine meets they competed in throughout the regular season, Kelting thought the girls left points “on the table” after regionals.
“We’re going to talk about that the next couple days,” Kelting said Monday, “and say, ‘Hey, now you put yourself in a situation where we’re underdogs, so there’s nothing to stress about. You’re going to go be hungry and go attack and do everything you can to score as many points as you possibly can.’”
The Lady Broncs finished fourth during the indoor track and field season, proving many of the runners, jumpers and throwers are capable of a top-four performance if they “have fun and stop stressing about things and just enjoy it,” per Kelting.