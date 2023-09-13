SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf teams are hosting the 4A state championship this weekend at Powder Horn Golf Course. Head coach Joe Quinn expressed the importance of hosting state is a nine or 10 on a scale of one through 10.

The second-year head coach believes the familiarity of the course will give his team an advantage as long as his team swings well. Sheridan’s official home for practices are Kendrick Golf Course, but this week is spent at the Powder Horn.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you