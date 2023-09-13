SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf teams are hosting the 4A state championship this weekend at Powder Horn Golf Course. Head coach Joe Quinn expressed the importance of hosting state is a nine or 10 on a scale of one through 10.
The second-year head coach believes the familiarity of the course will give his team an advantage as long as his team swings well. Sheridan’s official home for practices are Kendrick Golf Course, but this week is spent at the Powder Horn.
“Knowing where to place the ball and what club to hit on every hole is a huge advantage,” Quinn said. “Many of our golfers are members (at The Powder Horn).
The Lady Broncs are led by Gabi Wright, who won the East Qualifier with 172 strokes. Wright is excited to avoid long travel to reach the state championship.
“It’s pretty incredible I think,” Wright said. “This is where I grew up playing golf. This is where many of us grew up playing. It brings a factor of intuitiveness.”
Quinn is inviting the community to volunteer their time to spot or mark the balls this weekend.
“I’ll be at the door,” Quinn quipped.
Last years’ Lady Broncs finished in second place and was unable to gain first despite a champion performance from current Wyoming Cowgirl Samantha Spielman. The girls team claimed first place at the East Qualifier last weekend but Natrona County won the west, and Sheridan expects to be challenged.
“They were kind of bummed out last year that they didn’t get it done with Sam playing. So, the girls are seeking some redemption from last year,” Quinn said.
Shelbi Gardner placed second at the qualifier with 177 strokes. Camry Wagner was fourth with 189. Chloe Jorgenson also placed in the top 20 and will compete at state.
If all goes to plan, the Lady Broncs will win the state championship for the first time since 2021.
Garrett Spielman, Connor Bateson, Cole Bunting and Anderson Murray qualified for state on the boys team. Quinn is excited to see his top golfer in Spielman.
“He has a good chance to be a top finisher,” Quinn said. “He’s been at the top ranks at a few tournaments this season.”
The Tongue River and Big Horn gold teams will compete at the 2A State Championship in Newcastle Friday and Saturday.
The Rams won’t have the numbers to post a team score but hope for good individual showings.
The Eagles will have the luxury of having Braxton Tremain in a green polo in the fall one final time as the Tongue River’s top golfer is a senior. Tongue River will also be hoping for a strong performance from freshman Easton Lewis and Liam O’Harra. The Lady Eagles will be led by Baylie May and Savannah Tremain.
