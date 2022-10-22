SHERIDAN — The blue and gold are red hot heading into the playoffs.
The Sheridan High School football ended the regular season undefeated by defeating Campbell County 48-6 Friday night at Homer Scott Field. The blowout win sent the senior class off in style.
“They're tremendous,” head coach Jeff Mowry said of his seniors. “They did a great job all year. They’re high character young men on and off the field. They all understand their roles and executed well… I appreciate their leadership.”
The Sheridan defense suffocated the Camels by forcing four three-and-outs to start the game. The Broncs offense themselves started the game slow as well with three punts in their first three processions. Dane Steel caught a punt from midfield and took it to the house for the first score of the game.
It was the defenses turn to light up the scoreboard. Defensive lineman Alex Haswell strip sacked the Camel quarterback and Rater Tomlinson recorded the scoop and score.
“I give credit to our defense and special teams, especially in the first half,” Mowry said. “They gave us great field position and did a tremendous job get us scores. Our offense wasn’t really sharp at the beginning, but we came out and played better in the second half. So that was good to see.”
The offense kicked into gear when Colson Coon rushed the ball for a 2-yard touchdown. The Broncs went into half with a 21-0 lead
The defense didn’t miss a beat in the second half. Sheridan’s Cael Gilbertson picked off a long pass from the Camels quarterback. Coon later capitalized with another senior night TD in the third quarter with a 5-yard rush. The Broncs third quarter domination didn’t stop there. Steel scored a 20-yard catch and run to push the lead to 35-0. Bronc running back Terran Grooms broke one lose when he scored on a 61-yard run. Sheridan led the game 41-0 at the end of the third quarter. The Camels finally got on the board, but the Broncs answered with quarterback keeper from backup Darin Davidson.
The Broncs finished their season undefeated for the first time since 2017, and that squad won the state title. This season’s senior class would win three titles by graduation if they did the same.
Coon expressed that his time at Sheridan has gone fast.
“It's hard to believe that this is our last regular season game, and we are only guaranteed four more practices and another game. It’s tough, I remember when I was a sophomore and thinking that I had forever and now it's already gone by too fast.”
He also added that he’s grateful for the time hitting the field wearing pads.
“It’s everything and more than what I expected,” Coon said. “I love the coaches, and I love the teammates around me, and the community is amazing.”
In the postgame meeting Mowry stated that their record doesn’t mean anything anymore and has a blank slate. He asked his team what they’re record is, and they answered 0-0.
The Broncs host Laramie is the first round of the playoffs Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Sheridan defeated the Plainsmen 55-6 at home Sept. 9. The boys in blue and gold hope for a similar result.
