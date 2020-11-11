SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs football season started with video conference meetings, at-home workouts and throwing the football with friends and family. Mask-wearing coaches encouraged social distancing at practice and led their players through 11 games. And the Broncs ended their semifinal game against Cheyenne East with unconventional helmet raises at respective hash marks last Friday.
But Sheridan football players will not remember the Broncs’ 2020 season for its coronavirus-related protocols, nor its season-ending 31-21 loss to East.
“Oh, after home games, coming in and listening to Katy Perry,” senior quarterback Zach Koltiska said. “That’s the one thing I will always remember.”
Though Sheridan football (7-4) will not play in the 4A State Championship game for the first time in six years and miss the opportunity to defend its 2019 championship, Koltiska, his fellow seniors and the Broncs coaching staff take pride in the growth the team underwent during the season.
“We’ve dealt with more adversity than we’ve ever had to deal with since I’ve been in Sheridan,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “... I think our kids dealt with that adversity well and continued to get better as the season went on, all the way to the last half of football against Cheyenne East.”
Mowry acknowledged Sheridan aspired to play in the championship game this Saturday, and senior lineman Quinton Mangus expressed sadness at not being able to take the field one last time with his teammates. Both felt fortunate for the season they played.
The 2020 regular season ended with the Broncs boasting the best rush defense, the best team defense and the second-best pass defense in the 4A. It allowed an average of 205.9 yards per game and 12.3 points compared to 268.3 yards and 16.5 points in 2019.
Sheridan’s defense anchored the team, but its offense claimed the best team rushing title at the end of the regular season, as well. Koltiska, who replaced 2019 State Champion quarterback Jacob Boint, credited his coaches and teammates for helping his transition to play caller and said the Broncs’ success on the ground this season came from a slew of ball carriers.
Sophomore running back Colson Coon finished the regular season as sixth in the 4A with 771 yards, while senior running back Izak Aksamit finished the regular season ranked eighth with 595 yards.
Koltiska rushed for 210 yards and threw to senior Kyle Meinecke for a total of 259 yards at the end of the season. Aksamit collected 217 yards through the air, proving Sheridan’s strength offensively came from its versatility.
On both sides of the ball, Mowry said his 23 seniors grew as leaders when they dealt with the most losses they have ever experienced as high school athletes while managing adversity arising from COVID-19-related adjustments.
“We had our ups and downs during the entire season, but those ups, they were the best things about it,” Aksamit said. “I couldn’t ask for more.”
“Firework” by Katy Perry played for an especially excited Broncs locker room after their 35-0 win over Thunder Basin in their regular-season finale, and Aksamit highlights the victory as his favorite “up.”
Technically, Sheridan’s defense held the Bolts to 174 yards while the offense scored five touchdowns, and the “brotherhood,” as Koltiska described the team, played the most relaxed it had all season.
“We were just out there having fun,” Mangus said. “Every single second, I was loving it. There wasn’t a single part of that game where I was down or feeling bad about myself, even if there was a bad play on our part, you just got up and went and got it done.”
Mowry saw the enjoyment and excitement manifested itself in Sheridan playing together more than any other game during the season — it was a reflection of the team’s many extra hours spent in meetings before and after school and a testament to the 2020 group’s bond.
The head coach had hoped his team’s performance against the Bolts would carry over into the postseason and knows the program feels disappointed with its loss to Cheyenne East and the season’s outcome.
“But we know, at the same time, if we don’t win state championships, that doesn’t mean we’re not successful,” Mowry said. “Our job is to help prepare [football players] for life and just being good human beings.”