SHERIDAN — There’s a target on their back, they can feel it.
Cheyenne Central traveled to Sheridan and lost 24-21 in Week One this season. Sheridan’s Colson Coon kicked a 15-yard field goal to win the game with one second remaining.
The Indians come to town again for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday against the Sheridan High School football team at Homer Scott Field. The winner will head to the state championship in Laramie next week.
“There's no question they want revenge,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “They didn't have many losses this year and one of them was to us, and they had opportunities to win.”
As much as Central will be seeking revenge on the gridiron, this isn’t new for the Broncs, and they’ve handled it well this season, as Sheridan is undefeated.
“I think there's been a target on our back all season,” running back and kicker Coon said. “I feel like Central is going to come up here and punch us in the mouth and we just have to be ready to punch back.”
In week one, the Broncs were navigating inexperience on the offensive line against the Indians. Senior Dylan Bennett was the only returning player, but got injured and had to sit out most of the season. The Broncs’ offensive line has gelled throughout the season, and Bennett has since returned. Sheridan hopes they will be even more effective in the running game this time around.
Sheridan’s offensive and defensive lines have faced many teams that are bigger than them, but that doesn't stop them from winning in the trenches.
“Since 2007, I’ve counted the number of times on one hand, how many times we've been bigger than another team,” Mowry. “We have the smallest student enrollment (in 4A), so that’s what happens more often than not, and that's OK. Our guys believe they can do it if they have good technique and good schemes and our coaches do a very good job of making sure kids understand how to attack with technique rather than just power itself.”
Central’s defense is stout and hasn’t allowed many scores. The Indians have given 67 points less than Sheridan’s defense has this season.
“They have a very physical defense and we have to match their effort,” Mowry said.
Central has a big bodied quarterback that runs the ball often and is their primary rushing threat with 110 yards a game on the ground. His size and speed allows him to gain yardage while defenses struggle to take down.
“He’s a tremendous run threat, and he’s a beast to take down,” Mowry said.
This will be the last home game for the senior class no matter the result.
“I haven't really thought about it, but it's just so surreal. Because I remember stepping on this field the last time my oldest brother played here. I remember that moment being sad. Now it's my turn and it's definitely sad for me there’s only one left.”
