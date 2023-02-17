SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic skiing program is wrapping up its first year participating in the sport.
The team competed in six locations from Laramie to Pinedale. Sheridan didn’t host an event this year, since the schedule was concrete before the Broncs joined the sport. Head coach Falk Alicke believes the Broncs will be able to host the teams around the state by next winter at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.
This season could be looked at as disadvantaged for Sheridan as its skiers have limited experience and weren’t familiar with the courses. But Alicke expressed the team has learned the sport with great stride. Many Broncs have some experience since Sheridan Junior High School had a team that started four years prior.
The Nordic skiers have eight girls and seven representing the boys team.
Alicke said the ideal course is one-third downhill, one-third uphill and one-third flat. He describes the sport as high endurance. The head coach said skiing is a low-impact sport and athletes can benefit from taking the winter to ski as opposed to strictly playing high-impact sports throughout the entire year.
Alicke also said a benefit to Nordic skiing is that the sport takes his athletes outside into nature.
“You definitely want to be outside in a place like Wyoming,” Alicke said. “It gets dark early here. If you’re only doing indoor stuff, winter can be miserable.”
The team trains every Monday and Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. and also practices after school.
“The amount of time these guys have spent working together is insane. I don’t think there is another sport that spends that much time working so hard,” Alicke said.
Alicke’s daughter, Kayley Alicke, warned that no one would want to join the team because they wouldn’t want to wake up early for training. Now the team prefers to train early as opposed to after school.
“We feel like we’ve already accomplished something before starting school,” Kayley Alicke said. “It makes us feel better. We’ve all come to love early morning workouts.”
Kayley Alicke is a freshman who started Nordic skiing in eighth grade but has started to excel and show promise. She has finished in the top 10 in the girls races. She runs cross-country in the warmer months.
The freshman standout said she’s loved her experience on the high school team because of the camaraderie with her teammates.
“Everyone’s so much fun. It’s like a big family,” Kayley Alicke said. “We’ve grown so many bonds. Then the actual sport itself is just so amazing. I love getting to escape running for a little while and take the pressure off my legs, but overall, it boosts my mood.”
Despite the bond that’s already been built, Kayley Alicke expressed there is still more room for others to join next winter.
“I think it’s great that we’re able to participate in this new sport in our community,” Kayley Alicke said. “There’s a lot to come for the program. I think it’s only going to grow.”
The state championship races take place in Jackson Feb. 24-25.
