The Sheridan High School Nordic ski team poses for a photo in the Bighorn Mountains. The group is the first to compete in Nordic skiing at the high school. From left is head coach Falk Alicke, SeanKyle Taylor, Justin McDowell, Ella Walton, Kindell Baker, Livie Martin-Davis, Brynn Kirol, Kayley Alicke, Clara Murray, Josie Walton, Regina SaizMico, Jacob Alicke, Ben Boulter, Henry Phillips, Gabe Aasby and assistant coach Sara Kirol.

 Courtesy photo | Tim Doolin

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic skiing program is wrapping up its first year participating in the sport. 

The team competed in six locations from Laramie to Pinedale. Sheridan didn’t host an event this year, since the schedule was concrete before the Broncs joined the sport. Head coach Falk Alicke believes the Broncs will be able to host the teams around the state by next winter at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

