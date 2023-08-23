SHERIDAN — The moment to kickoff is just days away. The back-to-back 4A state champion Sheridan Broncs will travel to Cheyenne Central this Friday to begin the season.
The Broncs are chasing a threepeat. Head coach Jeff Mowry will lean on a group of 19 seniors to lead the way.
“We haven’t had team captains since I’ve been head coach,” Mowry said. “All of our seniors serve as the leaders. We say it often, ‘As the seniors go, the season goes.’ Our game captains will alternate and every senior will get to lead on gameday.”
Mowry expressed he likes the characteristics of his senior class heading into the season.
“They give it their best every single day. They come into practice with great attitudes and work well together. They’re coachable, and it’s hard to teach effort and they’ve done a good job of bringing their best effort.”
Senior offensive tackle and defensive end Alex Haswell said the senior leadership has been a work in progress over the summer and has become a strong suit leading into the season-opener.
“We’ve been doing leadership meetings at lunch and even had a leadership retreat up in the mountains,” Haswell said. “We haven’t done anything as a senior unit yet. We need to prove ourselves. The community expects us to make it to the state championship again. There’s a lot more on our shoulders as a class this year.”
The Broncs will seek offensive production from new running backs as 2023 graduate Colson Coon has joined the Montana State University football team.
Sheridan will rely on senior quarterback Dominick Berrettini under center. Mowry said Berrettini has grown as a player over the offseason and is comfortable with playing former wide receiver Ty Gilbertson at quarterback if needed.
Wyo Preps released its preseason poll and has Sheridan ranked No. 2, narrowly behind Cheyenne East.
Week zero vs. Central
The Broncs narrowly defeated Central in week zero last season, winning 24-21. Coon kicked a 15-yard field goal with just one second remaining in the game. The Broncs may have gone undefeated last season but were challenged in close games.
The Broncs then defeated Central 63-42 in the semifinal game thanks to Coon’s record breaking 500-plus rushing yard performance.
“(Central) wants to kill us,” Mowry said. “We’ve got to be ready for that. Last year’s team didn’t lose composure in close games and this team has seen what it takes to get it done.”
Mowry and his coaching staff expects Central to run an athletic quarterback, and the competition also returns a running back that Mowry said “ran all over us” last football season.
The Broncs are also eyeing senior tight end Chase Talich, who committed to University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
The Broncs season starts on the road but Mowry said he will feel the pride and support of Sheridan from the sidelines.
“These kids are lucky to have our fan support,” Mowry said. “We appreciate it.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.