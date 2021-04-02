Broncs beat Camels 2-0 in OT
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team hosted the Campbell County Camels Thursday night and, though regulation ended scoreless, the Broncs scored two in overtime to win 2-0.
Colson Coon and Dane Steel each netted a goal to help Sheridan improve to 4-2 on the season as the Camels fall to 1-3. The Broncs are back in action when they host Cheyenne Central (1-1) next Friday at 6 p.m.
Sheridan girls soccer defeats Campbell County 3-1
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Lady Broncs hit the road again to play Campbell County and followed their 5-0 loss to Thunder Basin Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over the Lady Camels.
The victory gives Sheridan its fourth win of the season to improve to 4-1-1, and the Lady Broncs will travel to Cheyenne to play Central at 6 p.m. next Friday.