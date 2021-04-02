04-02-21 soccer briefs.jpg
Sheridan's Frank Sinclair (34) tries to make the cross into the center but the pass was stopped by Campbell County's keeper Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Broncs beat the Camels 2-0 in overtime.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Broncs beat Camels 2-0 in OT 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team hosted the Campbell County Camels Thursday night and, though regulation ended scoreless, the Broncs scored two in overtime to win 2-0. 

Colson Coon and Dane Steel each netted a goal to help Sheridan improve to 4-2 on the season as the Camels fall to 1-3. The Broncs are back in action when they host Cheyenne Central (1-1) next Friday at 6 p.m.

 

Sheridan girls soccer defeats Campbell County 3-1

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Lady Broncs hit the road again to play Campbell County and followed their 5-0 loss to Thunder Basin Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over the Lady Camels. 

The victory gives Sheridan its fourth win of the season to improve to 4-1-1, and the Lady Broncs will travel to Cheyenne to play Central at 6 p.m. next Friday. 

