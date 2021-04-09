04-09-21 SHS track.jpg
Sheridan's Carl Askins competes alongside Thunder Basin's Zach Mansheim in the 300-meter hurdles at Thunder Basin High School Thursday, April 8, 2021. Askins won the event with a time of 44.50, and both the Broncs and Lady Broncs won the meet against Thunder Basin and Campbell County.

 Alex Taylor | Gillette News Record

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys and girls track teams traveled to Gillette Thursday for the Basin Nation Outdoor Meet No. 1 where the Broncs and Lady Broncs beat Thunder Basin and Campbell County.

The Broncs scored 320 points to the Bolts’ second-place 176, while the Lady Broncs scored 290 points to the Lady Bolts’ second-place 159.

Sheridan returns to Thunder Basin Tuesday.

Girls

100-meter dash

Third place: Megan Hodges — 13.41 seconds

Sixth place: Byrnn Burton — 13.88

200-meter dash

Fifth place: Megan Hodges —28.08 seconds

Seventh place: Averi Sullivan — 29.48

400-meter dash

Second place: Sage Lowe — 1 minute, 7.42 seconds

Third place: Dulce Carroll — 1:10.11

Fourth place: Jules Pittsley — 1:11.84

Fifth place: Alyvia Cooper — 1:13.87

Sixth place: Avery Baures — 1:15.12

800-meter run

First place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 26.64 seconds

Third place: Jaylynn Morgan — 2:36.76

Fifth place: Danika Palmer — 2:38.35

Sixth place: Vivian Morey — 2:40.49

Seventh place: Katie Turpin — 2:43.72

Eighth place: Chloe Jorgenson —2:43.79

1,600-meter run

First place: Abby Newton — 5 minutes, 22.77 seconds

Second place: Jaylynn Morgan — 5:46.34

Third place: Chloe Jorgenson — 5:50.83

Fourth place: Olivia Fried — 6:13.82

Fifth place: Amadea Vaira — 6:15.02

Sixth place: Alice Anderson — 6:38.64

Seventh place: Ella Hubert — 7:38.70

Eighth place: Katelyn Reckard — 8:34.00

3,200-meter run

First place: Katie Turpin — 12 minutes, 47.84 seconds

Second place: Dana Weatherby — 12:51.37

Third place: Sarah Gonda — 13:22.11

Fourth place: Gillian Mason — 14:11.59

300-meter hurdles

Fifth place: Piper O’Dell — 51.77 seconds

Seventh place: Caitlin Rodgers — 55.89

Eighth place: Ashley Hernandez — 56.39

4x100-meter relay

Second place: Addy Bolton, Brynn Burton, Megan Hodges, Preslee Moser — 52.62 seconds

Fourth place: Taylor Bower, Vivian Tarver, Alyvia Cooper, Jules Pittsley — 55.40 seconds

4x400-meter relay

Second place: Addy Bolton, Megan Hodges, Danika Palmer, Piper O’Dell — 4 minutes, 28.66 seconds

Fourth place: Sage Lowe, Ellen Brown, Avery Sullivan, Vivian Morey — 4:42.78

1,600 sprint medley

Second place: Taylor Bower, Riley Bunting, Jules Pittsley, Amadea Vaira — 5 minutes, 1.36 seconds

High jump

First place: Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 1 inch

Second place: Preslee Moser — 4-11.00

Fourth place: Brooke Larsen — 4-07.00 (jump off)

Seventh place: Averi Sullivan — 4-01.00

Eighth place: Jenna Sweeny — 4.00

Pole vault

Fourth place: Danika Palmer — 7 feet

Sixth place: Velvie Bagerstock — 6-06 (jump off)

Seventh place (tied): Caitlin Rodgers — 6-00

Long jump

First place: Addy Bolton — 34 feet, 2.5 inches

Third place: Ellen Brown — 32-11.50

Fifth place: Preslee Moser — 32-01.00

Shot put

Second place: Alex Cameron — 39 feet, 10.5 inches

Fourth place: Hanah Sullivan — 35-08.00

Seventh place: Aubrey Beard — 30-05.50

Eighth place: Reese Anderson — 30-01.50

Discus throw

Second place: Gennah Duetcher — 117 feet

Third place: Alex Cameron — 105-08

Fifth place: Sophie Destefano — 100-07

Sixth place: Hanah Sullivan — 99-06

Seventh place: Jaylynn Morgan —99-00

Boys

100-meter dash

First place (tie): Dominic Kaszas — 11.26 seconds

First place (tie): Nicholas Hale — 11.26

Sixth place: Caiden Martin — 11.84

200-meter dash

First place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.15 seconds

Second place: Nicholas Hale — 23.18

Sixth place: Caiden Martin — 24.84

Seventh place: Uriah Busby — 24.92

800-meter run

First place: Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 4.18 seconds

Second place: Blaine Johnson — 2:05.68

Third place: Patrick Aasby — 2:09.36

Fourth place: Austin Akers — 2:10.60

Fifth place: David Standish — 2:10.84

Eighth place: Trent Foster — 2:16.02

1,600-meter run

First place: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.02 seconds

Second place: Blaine Johnson — 4:36.42

Third place: Robby Miller — 4:59.08

Fourth place: Marcus Hale — 4:59.49

Fifth place: Josh McDowell — 5:10.46

Seventh place: Landrum Wiley — 5:17.32

3,200-meter run

First place: David Standish — 10 minutes, 7.93 seconds

Second place: Sage Gradinaru — 10:47.43

Third place: Ian Blackwell —11:59.75

Fourth place: Isaac Otto — 12:37.53

110-meter hurdles

First place: Kyle Meinecke — 15.70 seconds

Fourth place: Aiden O'Leary — 21.44

Fifth place: Tyler Hutton — 21.76

Sixth place: Vincent Naus — 21.90

300-meter hurdles

First place: Carl Askins — 44.50 seconds

Third place: Cameron Perez — 45.52

Sixth place: Dominick Berrettini — 47.30

4x100-meter relay

Second place: Nicholas Hale, Caiden Martin, Dominic Kaszas, Kyle Meinecke — 44.32 seconds

Third place: Nolan Carlson, Dominick Berrettini, Aiden O'Leary, Cameron Perez — 47.42

Seventh place: Zach Leiding, Tyler Hutton, Kylen Lively, Demyean Stroup — 48.78

4x400-meter relay

First place: Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest, Carl Askins — 3 minutes, 29.72 seconds

Second place: Uriah Busby, Isaac Otto, Kylen Lively, Aiden O’Leary — 4:06.23

1,600-meter sprint medley

First place: Carl Askins, Caiden Martin, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 41.92 seconds

Third place: Myles Walden, Demyean Stroup, Kyler Post, Landrum Wiley — 4:18.88

High jump

Third place: Connor McKinney — 5 feet, 4 inches (jump off)

Pole vault

First place: Ryan Karajanis —14 feet, 5 inches

Fourth place: Gaige Tarver — 11-05.00

Long jump

Second place: Izak Aksamit — 18 feet, 10.75 inches

Third place: Zach Leiding — 17-11.25

Sixth place: Cameron Perez — 17-01.25

Triple jump

Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 40 feet, 8.75 inches

Fifth place: Tyler Hutton — 37-04.24

Sixth place: Damian Roberts — 35-10.50

Seventh place: Uriah Busby — 34-04.00

Shot put

First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 52 feet, 11 inches

Second place: Texas Tanner — 45-04.00

Fourth place: Matthew Ingalls — 44-08.00

Sixth place: Quinton Mangus — 43-11.50

Discus throw

First place: Texas Tanner — 159 feet, 9 inches

Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 154-04

Fourth place: Quinton Mangus— 127-11

Sixth place: Matthew Ingalls — 116-07

Seventh place: Justin Vela —113-04

