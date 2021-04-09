SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys and girls track teams traveled to Gillette Thursday for the Basin Nation Outdoor Meet No. 1 where the Broncs and Lady Broncs beat Thunder Basin and Campbell County.
The Broncs scored 320 points to the Bolts’ second-place 176, while the Lady Broncs scored 290 points to the Lady Bolts’ second-place 159.
Sheridan returns to Thunder Basin Tuesday.
Girls
100-meter dash
Third place: Megan Hodges — 13.41 seconds
Sixth place: Byrnn Burton — 13.88
200-meter dash
Fifth place: Megan Hodges —28.08 seconds
Seventh place: Averi Sullivan — 29.48
400-meter dash
Second place: Sage Lowe — 1 minute, 7.42 seconds
Third place: Dulce Carroll — 1:10.11
Fourth place: Jules Pittsley — 1:11.84
Fifth place: Alyvia Cooper — 1:13.87
Sixth place: Avery Baures — 1:15.12
800-meter run
First place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 26.64 seconds
Third place: Jaylynn Morgan — 2:36.76
Fifth place: Danika Palmer — 2:38.35
Sixth place: Vivian Morey — 2:40.49
Seventh place: Katie Turpin — 2:43.72
Eighth place: Chloe Jorgenson —2:43.79
1,600-meter run
First place: Abby Newton — 5 minutes, 22.77 seconds
Second place: Jaylynn Morgan — 5:46.34
Third place: Chloe Jorgenson — 5:50.83
Fourth place: Olivia Fried — 6:13.82
Fifth place: Amadea Vaira — 6:15.02
Sixth place: Alice Anderson — 6:38.64
Seventh place: Ella Hubert — 7:38.70
Eighth place: Katelyn Reckard — 8:34.00
3,200-meter run
First place: Katie Turpin — 12 minutes, 47.84 seconds
Second place: Dana Weatherby — 12:51.37
Third place: Sarah Gonda — 13:22.11
Fourth place: Gillian Mason — 14:11.59
300-meter hurdles
Fifth place: Piper O’Dell — 51.77 seconds
Seventh place: Caitlin Rodgers — 55.89
Eighth place: Ashley Hernandez — 56.39
4x100-meter relay
Second place: Addy Bolton, Brynn Burton, Megan Hodges, Preslee Moser — 52.62 seconds
Fourth place: Taylor Bower, Vivian Tarver, Alyvia Cooper, Jules Pittsley — 55.40 seconds
4x400-meter relay
Second place: Addy Bolton, Megan Hodges, Danika Palmer, Piper O’Dell — 4 minutes, 28.66 seconds
Fourth place: Sage Lowe, Ellen Brown, Avery Sullivan, Vivian Morey — 4:42.78
1,600 sprint medley
Second place: Taylor Bower, Riley Bunting, Jules Pittsley, Amadea Vaira — 5 minutes, 1.36 seconds
High jump
First place: Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 1 inch
Second place: Preslee Moser — 4-11.00
Fourth place: Brooke Larsen — 4-07.00 (jump off)
Seventh place: Averi Sullivan — 4-01.00
Eighth place: Jenna Sweeny — 4.00
Pole vault
Fourth place: Danika Palmer — 7 feet
Sixth place: Velvie Bagerstock — 6-06 (jump off)
Seventh place (tied): Caitlin Rodgers — 6-00
Long jump
First place: Addy Bolton — 34 feet, 2.5 inches
Third place: Ellen Brown — 32-11.50
Fifth place: Preslee Moser — 32-01.00
Shot put
Second place: Alex Cameron — 39 feet, 10.5 inches
Fourth place: Hanah Sullivan — 35-08.00
Seventh place: Aubrey Beard — 30-05.50
Eighth place: Reese Anderson — 30-01.50
Discus throw
Second place: Gennah Duetcher — 117 feet
Third place: Alex Cameron — 105-08
Fifth place: Sophie Destefano — 100-07
Sixth place: Hanah Sullivan — 99-06
Seventh place: Jaylynn Morgan —99-00
Boys
100-meter dash
First place (tie): Dominic Kaszas — 11.26 seconds
First place (tie): Nicholas Hale — 11.26
Sixth place: Caiden Martin — 11.84
200-meter dash
First place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.15 seconds
Second place: Nicholas Hale — 23.18
Sixth place: Caiden Martin — 24.84
Seventh place: Uriah Busby — 24.92
800-meter run
First place: Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 4.18 seconds
Second place: Blaine Johnson — 2:05.68
Third place: Patrick Aasby — 2:09.36
Fourth place: Austin Akers — 2:10.60
Fifth place: David Standish — 2:10.84
Eighth place: Trent Foster — 2:16.02
1,600-meter run
First place: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.02 seconds
Second place: Blaine Johnson — 4:36.42
Third place: Robby Miller — 4:59.08
Fourth place: Marcus Hale — 4:59.49
Fifth place: Josh McDowell — 5:10.46
Seventh place: Landrum Wiley — 5:17.32
3,200-meter run
First place: David Standish — 10 minutes, 7.93 seconds
Second place: Sage Gradinaru — 10:47.43
Third place: Ian Blackwell —11:59.75
Fourth place: Isaac Otto — 12:37.53
110-meter hurdles
First place: Kyle Meinecke — 15.70 seconds
Fourth place: Aiden O'Leary — 21.44
Fifth place: Tyler Hutton — 21.76
Sixth place: Vincent Naus — 21.90
300-meter hurdles
First place: Carl Askins — 44.50 seconds
Third place: Cameron Perez — 45.52
Sixth place: Dominick Berrettini — 47.30
4x100-meter relay
Second place: Nicholas Hale, Caiden Martin, Dominic Kaszas, Kyle Meinecke — 44.32 seconds
Third place: Nolan Carlson, Dominick Berrettini, Aiden O'Leary, Cameron Perez — 47.42
Seventh place: Zach Leiding, Tyler Hutton, Kylen Lively, Demyean Stroup — 48.78
4x400-meter relay
First place: Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest, Carl Askins — 3 minutes, 29.72 seconds
Second place: Uriah Busby, Isaac Otto, Kylen Lively, Aiden O’Leary — 4:06.23
1,600-meter sprint medley
First place: Carl Askins, Caiden Martin, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 41.92 seconds
Third place: Myles Walden, Demyean Stroup, Kyler Post, Landrum Wiley — 4:18.88
High jump
Third place: Connor McKinney — 5 feet, 4 inches (jump off)
Pole vault
First place: Ryan Karajanis —14 feet, 5 inches
Fourth place: Gaige Tarver — 11-05.00
Long jump
Second place: Izak Aksamit — 18 feet, 10.75 inches
Third place: Zach Leiding — 17-11.25
Sixth place: Cameron Perez — 17-01.25
Triple jump
Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 40 feet, 8.75 inches
Fifth place: Tyler Hutton — 37-04.24
Sixth place: Damian Roberts — 35-10.50
Seventh place: Uriah Busby — 34-04.00
Shot put
First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 52 feet, 11 inches
Second place: Texas Tanner — 45-04.00
Fourth place: Matthew Ingalls — 44-08.00
Sixth place: Quinton Mangus — 43-11.50
Discus throw
First place: Texas Tanner — 159 feet, 9 inches
Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 154-04
Fourth place: Quinton Mangus— 127-11
Sixth place: Matthew Ingalls — 116-07
Seventh place: Justin Vela —113-04