SHERIDAN — With 30 minutes left during the Sheridan High School boys basketball team’s practice Tuesday, head coach Jeff Martini asked the Broncs to split into two teams based on practice jersey color and, “shoot when you’re tired, shoot when you’re tired” from various spots on the court. The drill is a staple of Martini’s practices, and he said Sheridan’s focus hasn’t changed as it approaches conference play this weekend.
But there’s a slightly different feeling this week approaching the start of what senior Sam Lecholat called “a new season” as the Broncs prepare to play Campbell County at home Friday and Thunder Basin in Gillette Saturday. The journey to the 4A State Championship tournament begins with tip-off against the Camels for both the boys and girls teams.
“I think there’s more excitement, getting to play the Gillette schools, in particular” Martini said. “So, it’s a different vibe because of that, and the kids are starting to realize we’re getting into that ‘second season.’ I feel like they’re more excited and ready to go.”
Lecholat paces the 6-1 Broncs with 109 points this season and ranks eighth in the 4A for scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game. As a testament to Sheridan’s depth and “by committee” approach to its play, seven other players have 30-plus points through seven games.
“They compete, and they love to share the ball,” Martini said. “That’s the two best things. That’s all I could ask for as a coach.”
Along with Lecholat, who averages four assists per game to rank seventh in the 4A, junior Reed Rabon sits two spots below in the ninth spot with his 3.7 assists per game. The Broncs willingness to share the ball has become one of the brightest spots for Martini as the season has progressed, and Lecholat said Sheridan has developed “maturity” to know when to adjust its pace of play.
“We need to focus on our own pace of ball and control the tempo,” Lecholat said. “... It’s mostly on us to keep control of our own tempo, and that’s where our maturity is going to come along this season.”
The Broncs supplement their No. 4 team scoring that averages 63.3 points per game with their No. 1 team defense, limiting opponents to an average of 36 points per game. The weekend’s games will test all facets of Sheridan’s game as the Camels boast the second-best team scoring offense, averaging 70.9 points per game, and the Trojans hold teams to an average of 52.4 points.
Once the Broncs had cleared the gym, the Lady Broncs began their two-hour practice Tuesday by running defensive schemes at half speed then increasing the pace as the Sheridan girls basketball team grew more comfortable with the coverage. The adaptability and resilience of the Lady Broncs has proven beneficial in first-year head coach Ryan Sullivan’s scheme.
“We’re starting to do stuff where it’s obvious they’re buying into it,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan understood it would be a process introducing his primarily man-to-man defensive system, reminding his team throughout the beginning of the season the play would often be “ugly” before it became “pretty.” Seen in the charges senior Annie Mitzel drew against Natrona and the ability to frustrate typically high-scoring opponents, the Lady Broncs have recently seen parts of their hard work come to fruition.
“We have moments of greatness,” sophomore Sydni Bilyeu said. “And there are times when it looks really ugly, but we’re starting to get it together and starting to look really good.”
The process has since paid off, as the Lady Broncs will take the court against Campbell County with the sixth-best defense in the 4A, holding opponents to an average of 44.7 points per game and limiting their most recent opponent in Natrona to four offensive rebounds during last Friday’s contest.
The defensive efforts will hopefully lead to improved offense, especially when Sheridan plays Thunder Basin’s No. 3-ranked defense that holds its opponents to 41.4 points per game.
“I think the girls are ready to get after it,” Sullivan said.
Though the Lady Broncs (3-4) have lost three games in a row, the competition Sheridan has faced and the teams’ zone coverages prior to conference play prepared it for the 4A East — Billings Central holds a 9-0 record, and serves as the only loss in which the Lady Broncs were defeated by more than 10 points, while Cody and Natrona have only lost one game each this season.
Records reset to 0-0, however, when the Broncs and Lady Broncs tip off against the Camels and Trojans and, though Bilyeu admitted to some nervousness, she and Lecholat said the same emotion encompasses the teams’ energies.
“[I’m] very, very excited,” Lecholat said.