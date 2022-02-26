SHERIDAN — Libby Gardner and Ellie Williams were holding flowers.
After receiving words of congratulations from a few fans in the hallway, the two Sheridan Lady Bronc seniors clutched their senior-night bouquets and jogged into their team’s meeting room. All of their teammates and coaches cheered.
They, along with the Sheridan boys basketball squad, had plenty to celebrate. Both teams knocked off rival Kelly Walsh on senior night Friday at Sheridan High School. The games ended their regular seasons.
The Lady Broncs won 51-35 and finished with their first winning record — 11-9 — since 2016.
“It means a lot,” Williams said. “When we were freshmen, varsity won three games total. To come out as seniors and put up a good record, it just feels good.”
The Broncs came out on top 63-46 to cement a 16-4 mark, the fourth time in the last five years they’ve reached that win total.
“I’m proud of our seniors, especially,” boys head coach Jeff Martini said. “It’s always an emotional night when you have your senior night and you’re out there with your parents (for a pregame celebration). But I thought our guys turned the page once that ceremony was over, and they just went out and played hard.”
Martini remembers he was confused the first time this group of now-seniors walked into the gym three years ago. He knew the Broncs rostered a set of twins, but he hadn’t met them. So when Kaden Bateson and Reed Rabon — two blondes with curly hair — walked in, Martini thought they were the twins. When Alex and Sean Sanders, the real identical brothers, arrived a few minutes later, his head spun in circles.
“They were little freshmen then,” Martini said.
They weren’t so small Friday. Rabon led the Broncs with 13 points, and they muscled their way to a revenge victory after Kelly Walsh handed them their first loss of the season last month.
“It’s a crazy feeling, our last home game ever,” said senior Cole Leach, who dropped nine points.
Sheridan held a 12-10 advantage after a tight first quarter. The Broncs attacked the paint in the second, with nine of their 19 points coming from the free-throw line. They led 31-23 at halftime and never again came close to trailing.
“We knew we had to bring a lot to the table for our last game and take care of business,” Alex Sanders said.
The Lady Broncs faced multiple deficits in the first quarter before closing the period on a 7-4 run to grab a 14-13 lead. They extended it to 32-21 by intermission and stayed ahead the rest of the way. They fought through the sentiment for their second win of the season against the Lady Trojans.
“Knowing senior night was coming up, we kind of thought about it (being an emotional night) but pushed it out and focused on the game,” Gardner said.
Junior Sydni Bilyeu tallied a team-high 13 points. Williams had two points. Gardner added four.
“The message we keep coming back to is, we want to play basketball the right way at the right time,” girls head coach Ryan Sullivan said.
The right time has come. The two squads will tip off their postseasons in the 4A East Regional Tournament next Thursday.
They hope to earn more flowers.