SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs ended Tuesday’s practice with two drills in the halfcourt.
One focused on ball movement and creating good shots. The other necessitated getting a defensive stop within a certain amount of time picked by the coaches. Both drills were five-on-five.
And in both, the Broncs went at it. Game-like effort, full speed, no holds barred.
“You have to be careful how much you do (those drills) because they get very competitive and wear guys down and someone might get hurt because they take it really seriously,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “That’s what these guys are. Sometimes our shots aren’t hitting and all those things, but rarely are they not going to give everything they have.”
That focus and effort is something the Broncs need when they enter the 4A State Tournament this week in Casper. And they need it from the beginning.
Slow starts have plagued Sheridan on the road since it kicked off conference play in January, but they really came back into effect in the 4A East Regional Tournament last week. In three of their four games, the Broncs trailed at the end of the first quarter. They finished the tournament with two wins — against Campbell County and Cheyenne Central — and two losses to Kelly Walsh.
“We were just slow,” said senior Kaden Bateson, whose face was still red from the intense practice-ending drills. “We don’t know why, but we can’t do that again. It was kind of stressful.”
Overall, the Broncs hold a 12-6 record away from the friendly confines of the Sheridan High School gym this season. They are 6-0 at home.
Martini thinks the slow starts are focus-related, and sometimes, his players press to open games instead of playing freely. But he isn’t 100% sure what truly causes them.
Now, they step onto the Casper College campus and face the West’s No. 1 seed, Riverton, at 9 p.m. Thursday. Sheridan represents the East as the No. 4 seed. Most of the subsequent tournament games will take place in the 8,000-seat Ford Wyoming Center.
“What we’ve kind of figured out in state is the team that starts to play basketball first wins,” Martini said.
The good news for Sheridan: It has been able to bounce back from some of its sluggish first quarters. It rebounded from early deficits against Campbell County and Cheyenne Central in the regional tournament, and both of those games followed a day-one loss to Kelly Walsh that could’ve been deflating. Once the Broncs get going, they have the talent to light up the scoreboard.
But Thursday, they are still hoping for a performance resembling the first and only time they’ve played Riverton this season. The teams matched up in the second game of the regular season Dec. 10. Sheridan jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter and won 45-38.
“I don’t think it really matters who we play,” Bateson said. “It’s really just if we come out with fire and play to our potential.”
“It’s going to be a battle,’ Martini said, “and we have to be ready for it.”