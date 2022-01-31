SHERIDAN — Jeff Martini knew in the pregame locker room Saturday his Sheridan Broncs were ready to play.
He saw their energy, and it put him at ease. They very well could have been sluggish and not mentally primed for Buffalo after suffering their first loss of the season to Kelly Walsh, 69-54, less than 24 hours beforehand.
“I know, (Friday night), they were pretty down afterward,” Martini said Saturday. “We didn’t play to our expectations, and we played a very, very good team. If you play a good team and you don’t play well, you’re in trouble. I didn’t know how we were going to show up (against Buffalo).”
But by the end of the first quarter Saturday at Sheridan High School, the Broncs took care of any doubt. They jumped to a double-digit lead over the Bison and cruised to an eventual 72-29 victory, improving their record to 12-1. It was just their second home game of the season.
“I thought our guys had a good amount of energy,” Martini said. “We came out and had Buffalo play the style of game we wanted to play as opposed to what they wanted to play.”
The Bison grabbed a 4-3 lead three minutes into the first quarter. Then, senior Frank Sinclair sank two free throws and senior Sean Sanders hit a 3-pointer, and that was the end of that. The Broncs muscled, sprinted and shot their way to a 42-9 run the rest of the first half and led 45-13 at intermission.
They outscored Buffalo, a Class 3A school, in every quarter.
Sheridan caught fire from the 3-point line early, making four deep shots in the final three minutes of the first quarter. It sniped four more in the second. Those, combined with turnover-creating defense and transition offense, turned the contest into a blowout.
“It was awesome,” senior Kaden Bateson said of the run.
Bateson paced the Broncs with 12 points, while sophomore Cael Hamrick and senior Reed Rabon each added 10. Overall, Sheridan featured 10 players who scored. But Bateson said his team’s defense is what stuck out to him most.
“We needed some energy and some fire, considering, last night, we were kind of slow and not playing to our potential,” he said.
The most points the Broncs allowed in a quarter was 11 in the third. For the fourth, Martini inserted Sheridan’s backups into the game, and they drained the clock to wrap up the victory.
“I loved the hustle, and all of our guys, when they got the opportunity, went in and did exactly what we needed them to,” Martini said. “It was a good bounce-back win for us.”
Sheridan will have the chance to rebound against 4A competition this weekend in Cheyenne. Friday, the Broncs will match up with Cheyenne Central before playing Cheyenne East Saturday. They haven’t played either team yet this season. Friday’s tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.