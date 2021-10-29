SHERIDAN — Doug Raney revealed a few secrets to the Sheridan Broncs Thursday.
As the guest speaker the night before the team’s first-round playoff matchup with Cheyenne Central, Raney didn’t wax poetic about the feelings and the moments that come with winning a state championship.
He knows those. He was an assistant coach for the 1982 Sheridan team that went all the way. But his message was simple Thursday.
“Talent wins games,” Raney said. “Teamwork wins championships.”
It fit the Broncs’ theme of the week of focusing on the “we.”
As the No. 1 seed, the Broncs are not underdogs. They have talent and an 8-1 record to prove it. They already beat Central earlier this year in the regular season. But they believe teamwork, attitude and effort will carry them much further than any of that ever could.
Take their offensive line, for example. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, senior Matthew Ingalls stands as the biggest player on the unit.
“At the start of the year, if you’re looking at us, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow. They’re the smallest group of kids in 4A,’” senior Caden Steel said. “Matt’s our biggest, and he would be a smaller lineman on any other team.”
That hasn’t stopped the line from being effective. Ingalls argues it gives Sheridan’s linemen an advantage.
“We really owe it all to (offensive line coach Kevin) Rizer,” he said. “He’s taught us, since we’re so small, we can use that to our advantage. We can work through our technique and use our speed instead of our size. We just get the job done.”
Same thing for Steel and the defensive line, which is tasked with stopping Indians quarterback Keagan Bartlett Friday. Bartlett leads the 4A in rush yards per game (127.7) and rushing touchdowns this year (15).
Sheridan won the first matchup between the two teams 31-20 on Sept. 10. After back-to-back blowout wins to begin the season, the Broncs received their first test from Central.
“It was the first time we had to play four quarters,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We had 11 penalties and cramps and all kinds of stuff. We weren’t really ready to roll. They played us tight. We only ended up winning by 11 points, so we’ve got to play better this time to beat this team because they’re much improved from where they were.”
The Indians beat Laramie 58-13 last week while Sheridan downed Thunder Basin 28-20. Central holds a 2-7 record overall.
After practice Thursday, Mowry told his team regular-season records don’t mean anything anymore, though.
“We’re back to 0-0,” he said.
That’s one of the reasons he chose Raney as the guest speaker.
Raney had talked with the Broncs before their first game in August — when they were 0-0. Back then, he preached team attitude, effort and preparation would drive them to where they wanted to go.
He didn’t stray from that message this week. When 6 p.m. tonight hits and the opening kickoff is booted at Homer Scott Field, nothing changes.
“I’m feeling really confident,” Ingalls said. “We’ve been preparing all season for this.”