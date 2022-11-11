SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School football team hasn’t felt much friction this season. The undefeated Broncs have slid right into the state championship game.
Sheridan faces Cheyenne East (10-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
“It’ll be a good game,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “It's two very good football teams going against each other. We've seen each other a lot in the past and know each other well. Both teams will be well prepared, and I think both will execute well, it should be a fun game to watch.”
Sheridan may be undefeated, but it hasn’t always been easy. The Broncs have won four of their games by one possession or less, one of those being against East. Sheridan defeated the Thunderbirds at home 42-39, and snapped their three game losing streak against East. The Thunderbirds owned the first quarter of the game as they went ahead 14-0. Sheridan’s Dane Steel made key plays at linebacker and special teams to storm back and win. Steel’s kickoff return for a touchdown was the winning score.
The Thunderbirds run a spread, hurry-up tempo offense, which has allowed them to average 48 points a game.
“We’ve got to be ready for a hurry up style of offense with speed all over the field. Their receivers and running backs are really fast,” Mowry said.
The Broncs have embraced the cold and snowy conditions at practice this week. Mowry had many players compete by sprinting 15-yards and sliding on a bag to see who could go the furthest Wednesday night. Thursday’s practice started with Christmas music blasting on the stadium speakers.
“It was pretty fun. It puts everyone in a good mood even though it’s freezing,” senior lineman Chance Larson said.
If the Broncs win Saturday, they’ll become back-to-back state champions which hasn’t happened since 2016-2017. East last won the state title in 2020.
“That's not really the big thing in my head,” said Larson about potentially winning back-to-back titles. “This year is the only thing that I care about. We can't reflect on the past. Every year is different. We just have to do what we’re doing well this season and see what happens.”
Larson says he’s been reflecting over his time wearing blue and gold the past four seasons.
“It's my last week of football practice,” Larson said. “I’ll probably never put pads on again after this week. But there's a lot of excitement going through right now. And you can tell within the team.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.