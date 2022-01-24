SHERIDAN — Cael Hamrick, Reed Rabon and the rest of the Sheridan Broncs got to sleep in Saturday.
For the first time this season, they didn’t have to wake up and hop on a bus to Cheyenne or some other hours-away town at 6 a.m. They hosted their morning shootaround on their rims in their gym. They saw friendly, cheering faces in the crowd, and it was all a long time coming.
After 10 consecutive games on the road, the Broncs welcomed Thunder Basin to Sheridan High School and won 67-56 Saturday afternoon. They remain undefeated with an 11-0 record.
“I was excited for them (to play at home),” head coach Jeff Martini said. “They were excited. That was the thing we talked about: We just have to have some composure. When you go out in front of your fans for the first time, you get a little nervous. It kind of showed at the beginning, but they did a great job of keeping their composure and playing hard. It’s always great to have our fans behind us and yelling and having a good time.”
Sheridan was originally set to play at home against Buffalo before its winter break commenced in mid-December, but the game was postponed due to sick players on both teams. The Broncs waited for more than a month after that until Saturday to actually take their home court.
“It was so fun,” Hamrick said. “We all felt the energy coming into the game.”
After a few minutes of back-and-forth action, the Broncs stretched their lead to 14-7 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Thunder Basin immediately responded, closing the quarter with four of the last five baskets to take a 17-16 lead into the second.
Then, Sheridan’s defense settled in.
The Broncs allowed only two baskets — both 3-pointers — for the first seven and a half minutes of the second quarter. They went on an 18-6 run and led 34-25 at the halftime break.
“I think our defense is what separates us from other teams,” Hamrick said. “We just play with a different intensity and mentality than most teams do.”
Sheridan outscored the Bolts 17-13 in the third quarter. The Broncs sprinted for multiple baskets in transition. Rabon put up a team-high six points during the period.
“Obviously, we’re going to play hard either way — home or away,” Rabon said. “But once the momentum gets going, like in the third quarter with me and Cael, I feel like it’s just hard to stop it (at home).”
Thunder Basin wiggled open for a few 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t mount a complete comeback. Sheridan polished off a 67-56 win with some late free throws.
The Bolts entered the contest as the No. 1 3-point shooting squad in the state. To combat that, the Broncs lined up in what they call “match,” a variation of a 3-2 zone they rarely utilize. They congregated in Martini’s classroom at halftime of the junior varsity game to discuss some last-minute tweaks to the defense.
“We knew, at some point, they were going to start hitting some threes,” Martini said. “... It’s going to happen, but how do we react to it? We can’t act like it’s the end of the world if we give up some threes. We have to be composed enough offensively to go and answer it.”
They were. Hamrick led Sheridan with 18 points. Rabon followed closely behind with 16, and Sean Sanders added 11.
This time, the Broncs will not have to wait another 10 games before playing at home again. They take a quick detour to Kelly Walsh for a 7 p.m. game Friday before hosting Buffalo Saturday.
“I’m just super proud,” Martini said. “We’re undefeated up to this point but can’t get complacent.”