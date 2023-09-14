SHERIDAN — “You’re only in high school once.”

That’s the mindset head coach Jeff Mowry has as the Sheridan football team paces through homecoming week. The Broncs (2-0) face Rock Springs (0-2) Friday at 7 p.m. Mowry wants his team to enjoy the week but also wants to end it on a high note.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

