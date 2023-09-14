SHERIDAN — “You’re only in high school once.”
That’s the mindset head coach Jeff Mowry has as the Sheridan football team paces through homecoming week. The Broncs (2-0) face Rock Springs (0-2) Friday at 7 p.m. Mowry wants his team to enjoy the week but also wants to end it on a high note.
“It’s more challenging to keep people organized since there is he-man volleyball, powderpuff football and pep rallies,” Mowry said. “These are things we want the players to enjoy. Our coaches want the players to participate in all of that. The football game is a big piece to it too. We need to be locked in.”
Running back Nahir Aguirre said his favorite homecoming tradition occurred Wednesday.
“It’s the pep assembly for me,” Aguirre said. “It gets pretty hype. There’s competitions between the classes. It gets everyone pumped.”
The Broncs are 19-0 in their series with Rock Springs — though there has been close, one-possession games in recent years. Rock Springs returns its quarterback, running back and a receiver who averages 100 yards per game.
“We have to read our keys on defense and if we do that we put ourselves in position to make plays,” Mowry said.
The Broncs have prided themselves in distributing the ball to many playmakers on offense to begin the season. Last season, Sheridan fed the ball to Colson Coon, who averaged 9.9 yards per game.
Terran Grooms, Kelton Crow and Aguirre provide running threats in the offensive back field. Dominick Berrettini has been throwing the ball behind center to begin the season. His favorite target is Dane Steel, who has made many plays on offense and special teams.
“We found our identity against Laramie when we had a 12-play drive to start the game that ended with a touchdown,” Mowry said. “We had eight different people touch the ball for positive yardage. If we can continue that — it’ll keep the defense on their toes.
Mowry hopes for a big homecoming crowd Friday night. The forecast calls for a clear night, with temperatures diving into the 40s.
“There’s no better place to play high school football in Wyoming than Sheridan Stadium at Homer Scott Field,” Mowry said.
Big Horn vs. Glenrock
Big Horn hosts the Herders for its homecoming game. Glenrock (0-2) is a struggling program that was drubbed 59-7 last week at Tongue River. The Rams (1-1) have played Glenrock the previous three seasons and have outscored the Herders 117-8 during the span. Big Horn handled Upton-Sundance in its home-opener last week and seeks further momentum all while enjoying homecoming festivities.
Tongue River vs. Upton-Sundance
The injury of Eagles quarterback Connor Cummins hasn’t stopped them from taking care of business as Carter Maslowski has taken the snaps under center. Tongue River (2-0) is putting up points on the scoreboard all while keeping its opponents from scoring. The Eagles have outscored opponents 83-7 two weeks into the season. Tongue River defeated the Patriots (1-1) for the first time last season, winning 20-8.
