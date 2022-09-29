SHERIDAN — This Friday night’s game will not be played in Laramie. There won’t be a trophy lifted.
However, the winner may tip off to fans who has the best favor in doing so.
The Sheridan High School football team will host Cheyenne East this Friday at 6 p.m. The pair are the only undefeated teams left in 4A.
The recent history of the series hasn’t been kind to the Broncs. The last time Sheridan beat East was in 2019 by a score of 45-27. The Thunderbird answered in 2020, winning by two points, and then ousting Sheridan from the playoffs, defeating the Broncs by 10.
Sheridan’s three-point loss to East was the only blemish on the schedule last season for the state champion Broncs.
The recent games against the Thunderbirds are something that’s on the minds of the Broncs heading into Friday night.
“It has stunk,” Sheridan running back Colson Coon said. “Last year and the year before that, we lost to them, and it left a bad taste in our mouth. And it wasn't a good feeling.”
Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry knows the string of losses to East is in the minds of his players this week. Mowry doesn’t feel he needs to remind them to motivate the team. But he did acknowledge that there is a chip on their shoulder.
“I would say that anytime a team beats us, there's a chip on our shoulder,” Mowry said. “This is a team that won a state championship two years ago, and they're a very good football team. They're going to come up here and give us their best. And hopefully we can answer.”
The Broncs (5-0) offense will have to answer against the high scoring Thunderbirds. East (5-0) has averaged 49.8 points per game this season, compared to Sheridan’s 38.6 points. East relies on quarterback Camden Hayes to air the ball out. Hayes has a returning All-State receiver to throw to in Garet Schlabs and has the luxury of handing the ball off to Drew Jackson. Jackson was an All-State slot receiver last season but has thrived as a running back this season.
“Fifty points a game is incredible,” Mowry said. “They’re doing it with a lot of different people. It's not just one guy scoring the whole time. We must be aware of their speed; they've got three guys that can take it to the house from any point in the field. We’ve got to be aware of where they're at. We’ve got to keep the ball in front of us, we can't allow them to have those big plays, because if they do and get momentum going, we'll be in trouble.”
The Thunderbirds run a spread offense and keep defenses on its toes by passing the ball, just as much as running. Mowry said the key for his defense is to read their keys and motions and make open field tackles.
As good as East is at scoring points, they also limit opponents scoring by a stifling defense.
“They're an aggressive style of defense,” Mowry said. “They bottle you up right at the line of scrimmage. We’re a run-first team, typically, and if they bottle us up, we're going to be in trouble.”
Mowry has one message to the Bronc faithful.
“A big crowd would be great,” he said. “A little home field advantage would be awesome.”