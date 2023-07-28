SHERIDAN — Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities only come around so often. A few Sheridan High School track athletes decided to jump into theirs.
Aiden O’Leary, Josie Ankney and Keira Benedict competed for Team USA at Coast 2 Coast International Athletic’s track meet in Australia earlier in July.
The athletes arrived July 9 and spent a week in Australia. The athletes practiced for four days and competed for two. Then the competitors had a couple of days of free time.
O’Leary, an upcoming senior, had a hamstring injury that left him sidelined for most of last season, but he was able to compete and win gold in the 300-meter hurdles Down Under.
Ankney is a recent Sheridan graduate who will compete at Charleston Southern in South Carolina this upcoming season. Ankney won the shot put and discus competitions. She also had the opportunity to throw javelin, which isn’t available in Wyoming.
Ankney recalls receiving the invitation to Australia at Sheridan High School. She recalls thinking it was a scam until she and her family researched the event.
“We thought it was too good of an opportunity to not dig into,” Ankney said. “I still don’t know why I was chosen. It’s like they picked me out of a pile of papers and said, ‘She’s getting a letter.’”
Ankney’s parents were able to travel with her. She was also allowed to bring a peer to compete. She decided to invite Benedict, who accepted and also traveled with her parents.
The athletes flew into Sydney and also visited Brisbane. Ankney said they were fortunate to see the world famous Sydney Opera House and enjoy the city beaches. They also visited an animal sanctuary in Brisbane where the athletes took turns holding a koala bear.
“The koala was awesome to hold, the fur was super soft,” O’Leary said.
The trip wasn’t over once leaving Australia — they stopped roughly halfway in Hawaii.
Team USA was treated to a luau, a traditional Hawaiian feast that’s accompanied by entertainment. Athletes also had the option to either take a fish charter or hike. O’Leary said he and a peer opted to surf instead.
O’Leary expressed his favorite part of the trip was meeting new friends from other parts of the country, as well as Australians.
Ankney said her American accent was recognized by Australian locals and went out of their way to “chit chat.”
“Everyone seemed to be laid back, genuine and excited that we were there. We interacted with a lot of the locals,” Ankney said.
Ankney said the cost of the trip was nearly $5,000. She got creative in ways to fundraise for the trip including selling raffle tickets for a grain finished steer. Her mom also started a GoFundMe.
“I am so thankful for everybody who helped me make my way,” Ankney said.
“I know it may seem like a super experience but I was so impressed by how much we got to experience. Being able to compete for Team USA in Australia, there is no other feeling like it.”
