SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team continued its quest to win a 4A State Championship, as it defeated the Evanston Red Devils decisively 3-0 in the state tournament quarterfinals at Cheyenne East High School Thursday.
The Broncs advance to the semifinals for the first time since the 2016 season.
The 4A East Regional champion Broncs earned the No. 1 seed and opportunity to play the 4A West’s No. 4-seeded Red Devils who brought a 4-6-2 conference record to Cheyenne East’s soccer field Thursday. The seeding disparity didn’t alway show throughout the game, but the Broncs led 2-0 by the 28th minute in the first half and never looked back.
“We found a way to win,” head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “They call them ‘hangover games’ sometimes. We were on such a high from last week, but we found a way to win.”
Bolstered by their 3-2 win in a nine-round shootout to hand Thunder Basin its first loss of the season in the regional championship game, the Broncs aimed to play confidently but not any differently than they had in the games leading up to Thursday afternoon’s game.
The shootout proved Sheridan’s ability to play with mental toughness under pressure, and the Broncs brought that mindset to East’s field against Evanston. Because Sheridan hadn’t played any teams from the 4A West during the season, it made sure not to underestimate its unfamiliar opponents.
That mindset and conditioning, what Soderstrom suspected would be the team’s X factor throughout the state tournament, showed in the early moments of the contest. The Broncs played with their signature speed to beat the Red Devils to the ball and won one-on-one battles to start the game, though Soderstrom saw mental errors plague Sheridan occasionally.
Because Evanston allowed an average of 2.17 goals per game, Soderstrom anticipated the contest would be similar to when the Broncs played Campbell County — a team that manages to keep games close with their ability to play staunch defense.
Despite the mental mistakes and Red Devils ability to break up offensive efforts, Mathew Ketner opened scoring in the first half, and Soderstrom attributed the sophomore’s goals as a result of being “all over the place” and playing “harder than everyone else.”
Ketner added another in the 28th minute of the first half, creating enough space at the left side of the goal box to score through traffic and push Sheridan’s lead to 2-0.
The second half passed mostly scoreless, as the Broncs made several mistakes — not generating enough shots on net to Soderstrom’s liking but helping Sheridan goalkeeper Chris Larson maintain the team’s shutout. With just more than three minutes left to play, junior Frank Sinclair headed a loose ball into the back of Evanston’s net to ice the game 3-0.
Sophomores Colson Coon and Danny Magera and freshman Dane Steel recorded an assist each in the victory.
“Sometimes the games you’re supposed to win can be the hardest to win,” Soderstrom said. “And that was definitely the case today.”
Sheridan advances to the semifinals when it will play the West’s No. 2-seeded Jackson Hole Broncs — who beat Laramie 9-1 in the game before Sheridan’s contest — at Cheyenne East at 4 p.m. Friday.