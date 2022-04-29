SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer team hosted Cheyenne East on a rainy Thursday night, beating the visitors 2-1 on Homer Scott Field.
East struck first, earning goal No. 1 of the game with 7 minutes left in the first half. Sheridan attempted a last-minute shot on goal but missed to finish the first half 1-0.
The Broncs struck back after the halftime break, notching a goal with half of the second period’s time expired. A second goal by Sheridan came around the 13-minute mark, edging the hosts ahead of East.
Sheridan held the lead and finished with a win at home, advancing the team to 9-2 on the season.
“We played hard and found a way to win,” SHS head coach Scott Soderstrom said.
The Broncs play again Friday when they host Cheyenne Central starting at 6 p.m. on Homer Scott Field.