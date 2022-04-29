Today

Light rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Light rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.