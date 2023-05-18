SHERIDAN — The long practices in a crowded gym to avoid the wintry conditions, the season and hosted regional tournament led to this — the state tournament.
The drive to Rock Springs is a long one. The boys soccer team embarked Wednesday morning for the long journey ahead. The No. 3 seeded Broncs face No. 2 seeded Natrona County 9 a.m. Thursday. Head coach Wade Kinsey and the Broncs were determined to make the six-hour drive fun and keep the legs fresh for the opening game.
“We’re going to stop at Independence Rock and do a little hike. We’ll have a kick-around in Rawlins and we also have dinner reservations tonight before going to bed,” Kinsey said.
The seniors had their last practice on their home field Tuesday in which the seniors choose to play “World Cup,” which Kinsey described as a chaotic elimination game.
“It’s been a fun couple of last practices and taking it serious and still trying to get better as well. It’s been good for us,” senior Colson Coon said.
The Broncs are ranked by WyoPreps as the No. 5 team in 4A. With a (13-3-2) record, Sheridan is hoping to play dark horse in the tournament. It will have to be done without Cael Gilbertson, who was injured on senior night. He was seen wearing a brace before stepping on to the bus.
“I haven’t got an MRI or an X-ray done on it yet but they think it’s my Posterior Lateral Corner (PCL) and LCL,” Gilbertson said. “It’s been lingering since an injury last year but what I think topped the cake was senior night.”
“We were missing a lot of our other starters, he was kind of our consistent piece. Luckily, even though he can't play, he can still play that leadership role,” Kinsey said.
“Now we're trying to replace him with some other people, we've kind of found a replacement for him and the combination of a few other players. We lose a little bit of speed that we had out there. But I think through subbing we can get a lot of that back.”
Senior Colson Coon expressed he and others want to end their high school athletic careers on a high note.
Sheridan’s game against Natrona County will be a first this season since Casper teams are in separate divisions. If the Broncs win game one, a match against No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central would be likely. Sheridan split a pair of games against the Indians in the regular season. Undefeated Kelly Walsh is a favorite to reach the championship game on the other side of the bracket.
Lady Broncs
The Sheridan High School girls team advanced to the state tournament when they defeated Campbell County 1-0 in the opening round of regional-play thanks to Olivia Ballew’s goal at Big Horn High School.
The No. 4 seeded Lady Broncs will have the challenge of facing No. 1 seeded Jackson Hole 4 p.m. Thursday at Rock Springs Junior High School. The girls team will either face Cheyenne East or Riverton in the semifinal game or in the consolation bracket. The favorite is No. 1 Thunder Basin, who hasn’t lost a game in the past two seasons.
