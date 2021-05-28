SHERIDAN — All-State and All-Conference accolades for the Sheridan High School boys soccer team cannot make up for the missed opportunity to compete for a 4A State Championship title. But all three of the Broncs All-State players and five of six All-Conference players return to the pitch next season, and that certainly bodes well for Sheridan’s future.
“It was exciting,” Dane Steel said of earning an All-State award. “Everyone was still a little bit down that we lost, so it wasn’t some big celebration, but it was cool.”
Current freshman Steel, sophomore Colson Coon and junior Kaden Bateson were named to the 4A All-State team by the Wyoming Coaches Association after the trio earned All-Conference recognition. Juniors Chris Larson and Frank Sinclair also earned All-Conference honors, while senior Oliver Bartel serves as the only All-Conference Bronc who will not return next season.
The three All-State honorees is the most Scott Soderstrom has had in any one season during his four-year tenure as head coach, and he hasn’t had a freshman named to the team before Steel. Soderstrom said 4A coaches immediately recognized Steel, Coon and Bateson’s names during discussions between coaches when selecting the All-State team.
Only four seniors regularly started for the Broncs, and nearly all 50-plus athletes will return to play in the blue and gold next season. Additionally, the freshmen and sophomores who played on Sheridan’s junior varsity team didn’t lose a game this season.
“It’s a bright future,” Soderstrom said. “... It’s encouraging, for sure.”
Larson earned All-Conference recognition after allowing just 20 goals during Sheridan’s 20 games. The junior hadn’t played any high school games prior to this season, and helped the Broncs to their 15-5 (10-2 conference) season as a “lead by example” player.
Bateson played a crucial role in helping Larson to Sheridan’s 11 shutouts, rarely making mistakes when playing as the anchor on the Broncs’ back line.
Like Bateson, Soderstrom acknowledged Sinclair’s play might not be as “flashy” as the team’s leading goal-scorers but said the forward’s consistency proved equally as valuable. Sinclair tallied nine goals and five assists to help the Broncs score 50 goals throughout the season.
Steel scored 11 goals and recorded a team-best 14 assists, the second-best mark in the state according to Soderstrom, while Coon led the Broncs with 16 goals and finished second on the team with 10 assists.
Even though teams across the state lost the opportunity to compete last year due to the coronavirus, making it so two classes were playing their first year of high school soccer, the Broncs’ camaraderie and chemistry impressed Soderstrom. Compared to previous years, the 2021 Sheridan team had previously competed with each other for many years as part of the Storm Soccer Club program before suiting up for the Broncs.
Bus rides featuring movie-watching and card games led to Sheridan players becoming off-field friends, which Soderstrom thinks helped the team’s on-field success and made the Broncs’ end to the season more bitter than sweet.
Sheridan lost 2-0 to Jackson Hole, the eventual state champion, in the 4A state tournament semifinals, then lost 2-1 to Kelly Walsh in the third-place game to finish fourth in the state. The losses were the first time the Broncs dropped back-to-back games, and Soderstrom suspects if the top four teams in the state played repeatedly, the outcome would vary every time because of the program’s similarities and competitiveness.
“I’ve lost championship games, and not as many hurt as badly as not even making it to this one,” Steel said. “I think next year, it’s going to be really good.”
As a reflection of Sheridan’s early excitement for next season, Steel said he and junior Reed Rabon took shots on goal just hours after they arrived back in Sheridan from the state tournament in Cheyenne. That work ethic and the leadership exhibited from juniors this year excites Steel and Soderstrom.
“It’s a very bright future,” Soderstrom said. “We get a lot of guys back with a lot of experience.”