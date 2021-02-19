SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team continue into meet finals Friday.
Sheridan's 200-yard medley relay finished with a 1 minute, 48.77 seconds and compete as the fastest time in the first of two heats.
The Broncs' 400-yard freestyle relay competes in the second heat with five other teams, having finished in 3:33.52 behind four of the five teams they compete against Friday.
Sheridan's 200-yard freestyle will compete in heat two in finals (1:35.22).
Individually, those making it to finals are as follows:
• 200-yard freestyle: junior Isaac Otto (1:50.34); junior Bryson Shosten (1:52.23); sophomore Jarret Thompson (alternate, 1:56.36)
• 50-yard freestyle: junior Ben Patten (22.92)
• 1 meter diving: junior Texas Tanner (212.20 points in prelims)
• 100-yard butterfly: sophomore Troy Waugh (59.54)
• 100-yard freestyle: Otto (49.71); Patten (51.94)
• 500-yard freestyle: Shosten (5:10.19); Thompson (5:19.94)
• 100-yard backstroke: sophomore Tobey Green (58.74)
• 100-yard breaststroke: sophomore Coleman Hanchett (alternate, 1:06.91)