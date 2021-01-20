SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team traveled to Casper Tuesday to swim against Natrona County and Kelly Walsh, beating the Mustangs 143-22 and losing to the Trojans 125-57.
Three of the Broncs relay teams placed in the top three in their events. Tobey Green, Luca Sinclair, Troy Waugh and Skyler Mayo finished second with their time of 1:54.73 in the 200-yard medley relay. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Isaac Otto, Ben Patten, Bryson Shosten and Coleman Hanchett also placed second with their time of 3:46.47.
Mayo, Otto, Patten and Shosten finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Otto finished first in the 100-yard butterfly race with a 4A state championship meet qualifying time of 1:02.21. Waugh finished just behind Otto in third place with a time of 1:03.74.
Shosten also earned a first place finish and 4A state qualifying time by swimming a 5:31.59 in the 500-yard freestyle event. In the 50-yard freestyle race, Patten placed second with his time of 24.22 and finished under the 4A state championship time. Green also swam a 4A qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke race with a time of 1:02.54.
Jarret Thompson placed third in the 200-yard freestyle race with his time of 2:04.30.
On the 1-meter diving board, Texas Tanner placed third with a score of 176.75 and Rio Tanner finished fourth with his score of 168.65.
The Broncs host Newcastle at Sheridan Junior High School at 4 p.m. Friday.