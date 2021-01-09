SHERIDAN — In the weight room during morning practice and on the pool deck before afternoon practice, the Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team’s excitement for the 2020-21 season shows in the several athletes speed walking around the deck and near constant back-and-forth banter.
Twenty-two Broncs fill the pool and will compete this year for Sheridan, the largest group of competitors the team has rostered in the past 10 years. The increase in participation numbers correlates with the increase in energy and leads to hopefulness from head coach Brent Moore who aspires to coach his team to a top three finish at the 4A State Championship meet.
“You hate to say those predictions, and I don’t know what everybody else has,” Moore said, “but I think they’re as good, if not better, than any team I’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The larger group of swimmers pushes each other during practice and allows for improved performances by virtue of the increase in numbers.
During dual meets, which will be characteristic for the state this year due to COVID-19-related protocols, six swimmers are scored in each event — the top three from each team — with fifth place collecting a singular point. If a team doesn’t have a fifth swimmer competing, it “gives away” that final point to its opponent.
Additionally, each team scores two four-person relays at dual meets, and the larger Sheridan team means Moore has more swimmers to choose from and the athletes will not become as overworked as the past several years.
Moore has found he doesn’t have to coach the fundamentals with the more experienced swimmers. The group has already put in the work before and after school, creating good practice habits and buying into the process necessary to sustain the team during the two-and-a-half month long season.
With the increase in numbers, senior Francisco Gallegos and juniors Bryson Shosten and Isaac Otto and the Broncs’ upperclassmen have focused on creating and maintaining a positive, encouraging culture to keep the program growing.
“I also think our experience and leadership will really, hopefully, shine through at state and conference,” Gallegos said. “Just being able to have a strong group of leaders to teach the underclassmen coming up."
Before the holiday break, Sheridan saw its hard work come to fruition — winning four of the seven dual meets it participated in and placing second twice, with a couple swimmers qualifying for the 4A state meet.
Otto, who ranks as the fourth-highest recruit in Wyoming in the class of 2022, qualified in both the 100-yard, while junior Ben Patten qualified in the 50-yard freestyle.
Sheridan rosters one diver in freshman Rio Tanner, who most recently finished fifth of 10 competitors at Green River High School Dec. 19.
A testament to the depth Moore anticipated having, the Broncs’ relays have performed well, placing regularly in the top three to help Sheridan to its early season wins. The showings in the pool continue to energize the Broncs and their coaches.
“The ones who have been through small numbers and have seen, ‘We just don’t have enough guys to compete. We’re doing great but we’re just not scoring enough,’” Moore said, “They’re excited about, ‘Now we’ve got [numbers] and we can do something about it.’”