SHERIDAN — Cael Hamrick knew how to make his Sheridan coaches happy Friday.
After missing a few 3-pointers in the first half, the sophomore guard turned to what the team preached all week long — grab offensive rebounds and score in the paint.
“I knew I had to do something different,” Hamrick said of his approach. “If that meant getting rebounds and scoring points down low, that’s what I was going to do.”
He did just that, and his teammates joined in. The Broncs bullied their way to an 83-51 victory over Cheyenne South at Sheridan High School. Hamrick led the way with 15 points, while six of his teammates chipped in with at least seven.
“Those were the two points of emphasis,” head coach Jeff Martini said of rebounding and converting inside shots. “They worked out well for us. I thought we finished decent, and then with offensive boards, we did a great job with that.”
Sheridan pulled down 19 offensive rebounds, “which is incredible,” Martini said.
The win also gave the Broncs a palate cleanser after two losses in Cheyenne last week. Overall, they hold a 13-3 record this season.
“It was just good for us to be at home after those tough two losses,” Hamrick said. “It definitely helped us with our mentality and wanting to bounce back.”
It didn’t take long to get right.
After a back-and-forth four minutes to open the game, Sheridan turned defense into 10 straight points of transition offense to break a 8-8 tie. The Broncs shot the ball well with four 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two by Sean Sanders. They led 24-11 heading into the second.
The Bison closed the second quarter with a 12-5 run and eventually cut their deficit to less than 10 points halfway through the third. That lasted only about a minute, though, until Hamrick corralled an offensive board, drew a foul and hit a free throw.
With a mid-fourth quarter spurt, Sheridan pushed its advantage to almost 30 before subbing in its backups and closing out an 83-51 win.
“In the second quarter, we kind of let them back into the game, I feel like,” Martini said. “We had to make some adjustments (to be more aggressive) at halftime. I thought, in the third quarter, we put it away. I thought our guys did a great job of that.”
Aside from Hamrick’s 15 points, three other Broncs, all of them seniors, recorded double-digit point totals. Reed Rabon scored 15, Frank Sinclair tallied 13, and Kaden Bateson had 12.
Sheridan stays home for its last non-conference contest of the regular season Saturday. It takes on Laramie at 2 p.m. before finishing its schedule with three conference games in the next two weeks.